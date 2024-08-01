Submit Release
Maui Wildfires Remembrance Events

Posted on Jul 31, 2024 in Main

As the anniversary of the August 2023 Maui wildfires draws near, we are encouraging the community to take intentional time this month to remember the lives of those we lost, as well as their families and loved ones. Everyone handles loss in different ways. Some may want to honor those lost privately, others might want to participate in community service or prayer, while others may want to honor loved ones alongside family or within a larger community event.

 

Below, are some remembrance events being planned throughout this month on Maui. For more information, visit kuhiniamaui.org.

Thursday, August 8

Paddle Out
8 a.m. – Hanaka‘ō‘ō Beach Park, Lahaina

Upcountry Aloha Luncheon
10 a.m. – Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Pukalani

One-Year Tribute and Remembrance
5 p.m. – Lahaina Civic Center

Friday, August 9

Aloha for Kūpuna of Lahaina
9 a.m. – Lahaina Civic Center

Puana Aloha No Lahaina
6 p.m. – Lahaina Civic Center

Saturday, August 10

Kamehameha Schools, Kapālama student performance of
Ka Malu ‘Ulu o Lele
1 p.m. – Baldwin High School, Auditorium

Lahaina Obon Festival
5 p.m. – Lahaina Cannery Mall

Sunday, August 11

A Day of Hope and Prayer
10 a.m. – Lahaina Civic Center

Upcountry Aloha
4 p.m. – Oskie Rice Arena, Makawao

