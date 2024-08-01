Maui Wildfires Remembrance Events
As the anniversary of the August 2023 Maui wildfires draws near, we are encouraging the community to take intentional time this month to remember the lives of those we lost, as well as their families and loved ones. Everyone handles loss in different ways. Some may want to honor those lost privately, others might want to participate in community service or prayer, while others may want to honor loved ones alongside family or within a larger community event.
Below, are some remembrance events being planned throughout this month on Maui. For more information, visit kuhiniamaui.org.
Thursday, August 8
Paddle Out
8 a.m. – Hanaka‘ō‘ō Beach Park, Lahaina
Upcountry Aloha Luncheon
10 a.m. – Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Pukalani
One-Year Tribute and Remembrance
5 p.m. – Lahaina Civic Center
Friday, August 9
Aloha for Kūpuna of Lahaina
9 a.m. – Lahaina Civic Center
Puana Aloha No Lahaina
6 p.m. – Lahaina Civic Center
Saturday, August 10
Kamehameha Schools, Kapālama student performance of
Ka Malu ‘Ulu o Lele
1 p.m. – Baldwin High School, Auditorium
Lahaina Obon Festival
5 p.m. – Lahaina Cannery Mall
Sunday, August 11
A Day of Hope and Prayer
10 a.m. – Lahaina Civic Center
Upcountry Aloha
4 p.m. – Oskie Rice Arena, Makawao