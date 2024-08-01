Q-Pixel Named in EE Times Silicon 100: Startups Worth Watching in 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroLED display startup Q-Pixel Inc. has been inducted to EE Times’ Silicon 100 Class of 2024, an annual list of one hundred promising startups disrupting the semiconductor and electronics industry. This selective list is compiled annually by EE Times to assess innovation and technological trends across a variety of disciplines. Q-Pixel has been recognized in the display devices, displays, and driver chips category for their groundbreaking contributions to next-generation microLED displays via their tunable-polychromatic LED technology.

2024 marks Q-Pixel’s first year at being recognized for this prestigious honor, along with thirty-eight other companies newly named to the Silicon 100. Since its founding in 2022, Q-Pixel has broken numerous records in the display field, including achieving the world’s highest resolution full-color microLED display (10000 PPI), world’s smallest full-color pixel (1 micron diameter), and highest resolution color active matrix microLED display (6800 PPI). Q-Pixel continues to drive the advancement of low cost, energy efficient, ultra-high resolution emissive displays for AR/VR, wearables, TVs, smartphones, and more.