Q-Pixel Inc. announces world’s smallest full-color pixel (1 um diameter) and achieves 10,000 PPI microLED displays

Full color microLED display with 10,000 PPI resolution

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. startup Q-Pixel Inc. has announced a new breakthrough in engineering full-color, ultra-high resolution microLED (light emitting diode) displays. Q-Pixel has developed the world’s smallest full-color pixel and demonstrated it in the first ever 10,000 PPI, full-color microLED display (surpassing Q-Pixel’s previous world-record 5000 PPI full-color display, announced in May 2023). 10,000 PPI resolution has previously been exhibited only in monochromatic, single-color displays. However, for the first time, Q-Pixel has successfully achieved 10,000 PPI resolution in full color using their proprietary tunable polychromatic light emitting diode (TP-LED). Because it can emit the full range of visible light within a single pixel, TP-LED is the enabling technology that promises to drive microLED display technology to new limits. Using TP-LED, Q-Pixel now has the unique capability of fabricating extremely small, fully color tunable, single pixels with diameters as small as 1 micron.

MicroLED technology offers several key benefits over existing OLED and LCD display technologies, notably, longer lifetime, superior brightness and energy efficiency. However, the complex, costly and labor-intensive process of assembling full color microLED displays using monochromatic red, green, and blue (RGB) LED subpixels remains a major barrier to both high resolution displays and commercially viable displays. Ultra-high-resolution, full color displays are especially sought after for near-eye applications, such as those used in AR/VR devices. Q-Pixel’s latest achievement showcasing the world’s smallest full-color pixel and 10000 PPI full-color display are significant technological milestones that highlight the considerable advantages of TP-LED pixel technology over RGB microLED subpixels and promise to lead the way to future generations of exceptional displays.

The results will be presented in the TechBlick Mini- & MicroLED Displays conference, on Nov. 29-30, 2023.

