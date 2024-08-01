Submit Release
2024 International Development Opportunities Seminar - Australia

Description

ADB undertakes Business Opportunities Seminars (BOSs) in its members to improve the interest and ability of eligible suppliers to locate ADB business opportunities, prepare high-quality and responsive bids, and understand ADB’s procurement and anticorruption procedures.

This is a roadshow seminar series in four (4) locations in Australia: Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth featuring speakers from ADB, World Bank, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), among others, to learn about:

  • Diversifying your market reach while delivering on Procurement contracts for goods, works.
  • International development projects in Southeast Asia.
  • Tender mentoring workshop

International aid-funded projects continue to present significant opportunities for Australian organizations as an alternate pathway to market. Our geographic proximity, proven track record, knowledge and understanding of regional needs, and expertise in relevant sectors, means Australian businesses ideal project partners.

Objectives

Participants will have the opportunity to have in-person seminars with key officers from ADB, World Bank, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and Export Finance Australia on 8–15 August 2024.

Through these seminars participants will:

  • gain first-hand information and insights about opportunities funded by ADB, World Bank and Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT)
  • understand the process of how to win business through their borrowers
  • hear about their key sector and regional priorities, as well as ongoing and upcoming business opportunities
  • gain insights into what constitutes a successful bid and proposal
  • be updated with Southeast Asia and the Pacific regional opportunities
  • learn best practices
  • meet in person with the speakers’ officers relevant to your sector and geographies of interest and establish your network and credentials with ADB
  • engage with and get practical advice from an industry peer who has successfully won international development projects.

Target participants

  • Australian contractors, suppliers, project developers, consultants and infrastructure developers.
  • Australian businesses and education and research institutions with expertise, products, technology and solutions in all sectors covered by international development.

How to register

Register now to join the seminar.

Resource speakers

  • Asian Development Bank (ADB)
  • Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT)
  • Export Finance Australia
  • World Bank

