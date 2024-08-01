Operation: Tango, Clever Plays' Popular Asymmetrical Co-Op Espionage Game Available on Switch Today

Co-op spy adventure Operation: Tango is available on the Switch!

Includes Friend-Pass and Cross-Play Compatibility with Other Platforms; Limited-Time Sale Because “It Takes Two to Save the World”

We are delighted to bring the game to the Switch so friends can play together no matter where they go.” — Mattieu Bégin, co-founder and lead designer at Clever Plays

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clever Plays, a Montreal-based independent game studio, today announced that its award-winning asymmetrical co-op spy adventure Operation: Tango has launched on the Nintendo Switch platform. Previously released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox X/S Series, as well as being a June 2021 PS Plus selection, Operation: Tango can be purchased starting today through August 21st on the Nintendo store for a special 10% discount ($17.99) off the regular $19.99 USD retail price.

To celebrate the game’s Switch launch, Operation: Tango is also on sale on most of the previously released platforms for a limited time. Specifically, players can purchase the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game on the PlayStation store at a 55% discount ($8.99 USD) until August 14th in most regions; and Steam customers can purchase it at a 55% discount ($8.99 USD) through August 7th.

“It’s been fun to see how well this game continues to resonate with people since we launched the first platforms in 2021,” said Mattieu Bégin, co-founder and lead designer at Clever Plays. “Launching amid a global pandemic was a powerful way for people to play together while sheltered apart. Now that people are back to moving about and traveling, we are delighted to bring the game to the Switch so friends can play together no matter where they go.”

Operation: Tango plays out much like a virtual escape room, bonding players in the process. One player takes on the role of Angel, the “Field Agent”, while the other plays as Alistair, the “Hacker.” Playing from separate devices, each player enjoys a completely unique experience. The pair must work together, in constant verbal contact, and be linked in an augmented, fully connected, and highly stylized world to solve puzzles and complete each high-stakes mission.

The game takes its tagline, “It Takes Two to Save the World”, to heart, in that only by sharing the vantage points of each role can players overcome the many challenges that stand between them and completing each mission. The resulting experience is more like an in-person game night or team challenge. The Switch version features all the previously released bonus content and is cross-play compatible across systems.*

Players hosting the game can invite a friend to join them for free via their game platform of choice via the Friend Pass feature, accessible by downloading the free demo on any of the platform’s digital storefronts. To host a game, players must own a copy of Operation: Tango. The demo / Friend Pass for the Switch platform should be available within the next week or so.

Operation: Tango is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, for PC on Steam, the Epic Game Store, Humble Bundle, and Green Man Gaming; for PS4 and PS5; and Xbox One and the X/S Series for a suggested retail price of $19.99 USD.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Operation: Tango review codes (Switch & other platforms for cross-play) are available to qualified press and content creators. Please fill out this code request form for consideration. A Clever Plays spokesperson is also available for interviews upon request.

ABOUT CLEVER PLAYS

Founded in 2013 as a husband-and-wife team, Clever Plays is a 10-person indie development studio based in Montreal. The team is driven by a mission to create innovative games that combine solid gameplay and unique worlds while striving to conquer new challenges with each game. Clever Plays' most recent release was Operation: Tango, a stylistic co-op espionage game that won numerous Best Multiplayer Awards and accolades for Art Direction, Game Design, and more; The studio’s previous game, the 2016 Leap of Fate, a fast-paced rogue-lite in a magical cyberpunk setting, earned a Metacritic score of 80. The studio recently revealed its third game, Happy Bastards, an irreverent tactical RPG, at this year’s Summer Games Fest.

*The Switch version can be played Switch with Switch, or Switch with PS 4/5, Xbox One & X/S Series, and PC, but the Switch player must own/host the game.

Operation: Tango reveal trailer