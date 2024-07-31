Submit Release
Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Advances the Manchin-Barrasso Bipartisan Permitting Reform Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) committee reported out the Energy Permitting Reform Act by a bipartisan vote of 15-4. The legislation was introduced by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (I-WV) and John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman and ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.  

In the markup, ranking member Barrasso highlighted how the Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024 will boost American energy and mineral production, lower costs for American families, strengthen our economic and national security, and reinforce the energy security of our allies around the world.

“After more than a year of bipartisan negotiations with chairman Manchin, we are now one step closer to getting the bipartisan Energy Permitting Reform Act signed into law. Our bill is a true all-of-the-above energy policy – targeted, timely, and good for all Americans. I will continue to fight to get this bill signed into law and to unleash more affordable, available, and reliable American energy,” said ranking member Barrasso.

