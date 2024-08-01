PHILIPPINES, August 1 - Press Release

August 1, 2024 Sen. Robin Kickstarts Fight vs Political Dynasty with Proposed Charter Amendment To kickstart the process of finally ending political dynasties, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla proposed an amendment to the 1987 Constitution aiming to give it more teeth on the matter. Padilla filed Wednesday evening Resolution of Both Houses No. 9, where he noted the term limits of elected officials as outlined in the Charter have failed to stop the proliferation of political dynasties. Instead of waiting for an enabling law from Congress, RBH 9 seeks restrictions on relatives running for public office. "The term limits of elected officials outlined in the Constitution are not effective in curtailing the proliferation of political dynasties as term-enders may run for a different office or are replaced by a relative, or both," he said. "Congressional inaction on several anti-political dynasty measures calls for the amendment of Sec. 26, Art. II of the Constitution to convert the same into a self-executory provision," he added. He stressed equal opportunities for public service, inclusivity and fair representation in executive and legislative affairs are supposed to be among the blessings of a democratic state." Yet, he lamented that political dynasties "continue to thrive and dominate in both national and local elections, most frequently unchallenged." Citing a 2017 article in the Philippine Review of Economics, Padilla said 70 percent of members of the Philippine Congress come from dynasties - an "overwhelming" percentage when compared to 6.9% of legislators in the United States. Worse, he said local political dynasties tend to allocate resources to capture the market for - and thus twist the purpose of - party-list organizations. He likewise noted a survey by Kontra Daya shows 70 percent of party list candidates in 2022 are related to political dynasties. Under RBH 9, the Sec. 26 of Art II (Declaration of State Principles and State Policies) shall be amended to read, "The State shall guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service" - removing the clause "as may be defined by law." It also decrees that the candidacy or holding of office of the following persons shall be prohibited: 1. Relatives of the President, Vice President, senators, or party list representatives running for the same or any national elective positions; 2. Relatives of incumbent local officials running for any elective office in the same city and/or province where the incumbent is elected; 3. Relatives of incumbent local officials running for party list representative; 4. Relatives of the President, Vice President, or senators running for local elective office in the same city or province wherein the said officials are domiciled. Relatives include spouses or persons related within the fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity, whether legitimate or illegitimate, full blood or half blood. Candidacy in the same election of related persons within the fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity to any elective position shall be prohibited, provided the bona fide certificate of candidacy that was first filed will be recognized. Last July 15, Padilla filed Senate Bill 2730 or the Anti-Political Dynasty Bill. The bill has been referred to the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation. Sen. Robin, Nagpanukala ng Pag-Amyenda sa Saligang Batas para Tapusin ang Political Dynasty Para simulan ang proseso na tapusin ang political dynasties, nagmungkahi si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ng pagbago sa 1987 Constitution para bigyan ito ng dagdag na ngipin sa bagay na ito. Ihinain ni Padilla Miyerkules ng gabi ang Resolution of Both Houses No. 9, kung saan ipinunto niya na ang term limit sa mga halal na opisyal ay bigo sa pagpigil sa pagbuo ng mga political dynasties. Dahil dito, mungkahi ng RBH 9 ang paghihigpit sa mga kamaganak na nais tumakbo sa halalan. "The term limits of elected officials outlined in the Constitution are not effective in curtailing the proliferation of political dynasties as term-enders may run for a different office or are replaced by a relative, or both," aniya. "Congressional inaction on several anti-political dynasty measures calls for the amendment of Sec. 26, Art. II of the Constitution to convert the same into a self-executory provision," dagdag niya. Giit ni Padilla, dapat patas ang oportunidad para sa serbisyo publiko sa ilalim ng demokrasya. Pero hanggang ngayon, namamayagpag pa rin ang political dynasties sa lokal at pambansang eleksyon. Ani Padilla, ayon sa Philippine Review of Economics noong 2017, 70 porsyento ng myembro ng Kongreso ay galing sa dynasties - kumpara sa 6.9 porsyento sa Estados Unidos. Hindi lang iyon - sa Pilipinas, ang mga lokal na political dynasties ay "namumuhunan" sa - at dahil dito, binabaluktot ang layunin ng - mga party-list organizations. Dagdag ni Padilla, may survey ang Kontra Daya kung saan 70 porsyento ng party list candidates noong 2022 ay may ugnayan sa political dynasties. Sa RBH 9, aamyendahan ang Sec. 26 ng Art II (Declaration of State Principles and State Policies) para maging, "The State shall guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service" - kung saan tatanggalin ang bahaging "as may be defined by law." Ayon din sa RBH 9, ang pagkakandidato o paghawak ng opisina ay ipagbabawal sa mga sumusunod: 1. Kamaganak ng Pangulo, Ikalawang Pangulo, senador, o party list representatives na tatakbo sa pambansang eleksyon; 2. Kamaganak ng nakaupong lokal na opisyal na tatakbo sa eleksyon sa parehong siyudad o probinsya kung saan nahalal ang nakaupo; 3. Kamaganak ng nakaupo na lokal na opisyal na tatakbong party list representative; 4. Kamaganak ng Pangulo, Pangalawang Pangulo o senador na tatakbo sa lokal na halalan sa parehong siyudad o probinsya kung saan "domiciled" ang nasabing opisyal. Kabilang sa "relatives" ang asawa o taong may ugnayan hanggang ikaapat na degree of consanguinity or affinity, "whether legitimate or illegitimate, full blood or half blood." Ang pagkakandidato sa halalan ng mga may kamaganak hanggang ikaapat na degree of consanguinity or affinity sa anumang pwesto ay ipagbabawal - nguni't ang bona fide certificate of candidacy na naunang naihain ay kikilalanin. Noong Hulyo 15, ihinain ni Padilla ang Senate Bill 2730 o Anti-Political Dynasty Bill. Nai-refer ito sa Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation.