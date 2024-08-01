ICORT – Idaho Conference on Recreation and TourismOct21

The Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism (ICORT) is an exceptional opportunity to learn about and network with other recreation and tourism professionals. ICORT is designed for destination marketing organizations and tourism-related businesses in Idaho — from restaurants, hotels, breweries and wineries to retail stores, museums and any attraction who interacts with and engages Idaho’s many visitors. This year’s ICORT will take place October 21-23, 2024, at The Riverside Hotel in Garden City. Learn more here.

The Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Recreation and Tourism will be presented during ICORT. Download a nomination form for the 2024 Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award here. Nominations are due by August 21, 2024.