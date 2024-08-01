Mirketa Expands Its Presence in the Non-Profit Space with Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud Expertise

This strategic move underscores Mirketa's commitment to empowering mission-driven organizations with tailored solutions that drive impactful change.

DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirketa Inc., a full-cycle digital transformation company and trusted Salesforce partner , is excited to announce the expansion of its existing presence in the non-profit sector by leveraging its expertise in Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud. This strategic move underscores Mirketa's commitment to empowering mission-driven organizations with tailored solutions that drive impactful change and maximize their reach. As a proud member of the Pledge 1% initiative, Mirketa is dedicated to giving back and supporting communities through strategic philanthropy and engagement.

Mirketa has already established itself as a leader in providing technology solutions to non-profits and is now poised to enhance its offerings through the advanced capabilities of Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud. This platform enables non-profits to streamline operations, optimize donor engagement, and achieve greater efficiency in managing their missions.

"Expanding our presence in the non-profit sector with Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud is a pivotal step for Mirketa," said Rajeev Kumar, CEO of Mirketa Inc. "Our goal is to equip non-profits with state-of-the-art technology that supports their unique needs, allowing them to focus on what they do best—making a difference. We are proud to be a part of their journey and look forward to amplifying their impact."

Mirketa's Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud solutions include:

1) Enhanced Donor Management: Streamlined tools for managing donor relationships, tracking contributions, and optimizing fundraising efforts to increase donor retention and engagement.

2) Comprehensive Reporting and Analytics: Advanced analytics capabilities that provide actionable insights, helping non-profits measure their impact, track progress, and make informed decisions.

3) Program Management: Tools to efficiently manage and track programs, projects, and outcomes, ensuring resources are allocated effectively and goals are met.

4) Marketing Automation: Integrated marketing solutions that enable non-profits to effectively communicate their mission, engage supporters, and drive awareness.

5) Volunteer Management: Seamless management of volunteer activities and schedules, enhancing the ability to coordinate and mobilize volunteer efforts.

One of Mirketa's key non-profit clients whose mission is to connect people from around the world to the art of our time, has already seen significant improvements in donor engagement and operational efficiency through Salesforce Cloud.

"Our nonprofit has been transformed by the insights and efficiencies we've gained from Salesforce Cloud thanks to Mirketa's expertise. Their technology and support have been invaluable in advancing our mission", said Associate Director - Software Development at a non-profit whose mission is to connect people from around the world to the art of our time.

"Our partnership with Salesforce allow us to provide powerful solutions that help non-profits overcome challenges and achieve sustainable growth," added Rajeev Kumar, CEO of Mirketa Inc. "We are committed to supporting these organizations every step of the way, ensuring they have the tools and resources needed to drive positive change."

As a dedicated Salesforce partner with deep expertise in Nonprofit Cloud, Mirketa is committed to providing ongoing support, training, and consulting services to ensure non-profits can fully leverage the platform's capabilities.

About Mirketa Inc.

Mirketa Inc. is a global technology consulting company specializing in delivering innovative solutions that drive business transformation. As a full-cycle digital transformation company and Salesforce crest partner, Mirketa empowers organizations to achieve their goals and maximize their potential. Headquartered in California, Mirketa serves clients across various industries, including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and non-profit. Mirketa is also a proud member of Pledge 1%, demonstrating its commitment to philanthropy and social responsibility by contributing 1% of its resources to community initiatives.

