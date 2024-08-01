Porsche Service Center Chesterfield Opens Today
Porsche Owners Now Have Two Options for Service in Greater St. Louis
Porsche Service Center Chesterfield is a testament to our philosophy that ownership is only the beginning of the journey,”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- indiGO Auto Group, the country’s premier luxury automotive retailer with 27 dealerships throughout California, Texas, Colorado and the Midwest, has announced that Porsche Service Center Chesterfield officially opens today, Thursday, August 1st.
The opening of Porsche Service Center Chesterfield will substantially increase the Porsche footprint in the St. Louis Market with a 25,000-square foot, state-of-the-art facility. The new factory authorized service center was built from the ground up and is located at 17455 N. Outer 40 Chesterfield, MO. Hours of operation will be from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and to further meet the needs of Porsche owners, the new Porsche Service Center will also be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Porsche Service Center Chesterfield will be led by General Manager James Drake and Service Manger Stephanie Gessner. Equipped with the latest technology and staffed by Porsche Certified Technicians, the facility will employ 17 full-time Team Members expertly trained by indiGO Auto Group.
“We’re excited to officially open Missouri’s premier Porsche service center,” said Drake, who also serves as Campus Director and General Manager of Porsche St. Louis. “This facility is an example of indiGO Auto Group’s commitment to providing exceptional service and support to Porsche owners throughout the region. Now with two service locations at Porsche St. Louis or Porsche Service Center Chesterfield, it’s never been easier or more convenient to schedule service for your vehicle.”
indiGO Auto Group currently operates eight Porsche Centers throughout the country, including Porsche St. Louis, Porsche Little Rock, Porsche Sugar Land, Porsche Fort Collins, Porsche North Houston, Porsche Marin, Porsche Palm Springs, and Porsche San Francisco.
“Porsche Service Center Chesterfield is a testament to our philosophy that ownership is only the beginning of the journey,” said indiGO Auto Group Chief Executive Officer Kelly Wolf. “From regular maintenance to repairs, we’re elevating the service experience for our valued clients.”
Founded in 2010 on the firm belief of delivering a purchasing experience that consistently exceeds clients’ expectations, indiGO Auto Group stands for a level of expertise beyond traditional dealerships, combining intimate factory knowledge with an authentic automotive passion displayed by each team member. indiGO Auto Group is wholly owned by Netherlands-based Pon Holdings B.V., a global business of mobility products, services, and solutions.
For more information about Porsche Service Center Chesterfield or to schedule an appointment, visit porscheservicecenterchesterfield.com.
About indiGO Auto Group:
indiGO Auto Group is the destination for everyone who shares a passion for automobiles, providing unique access to brands we dream to drive, with experiences, insights, and connections for fellow enthusiasts that inspire and reward owners. indiGO Auto Group represents 27 franchised dealerships in ten United States markets, including Houston, Texas, Little Rock, Arkansas, St. Louis, Missouri and Fort Collins, Colorado plus Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Riverside, Redwood City, San Francisco and Marin County, California. Dealership destinations include Porsche Sugar Land; Porsche and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North Houston; Lamborghini and McLaren Houston; Porsche St. Louis; Porsche Little Rock; Porsche Fort Collins; Porsche San Francisco; indiGO Classic Cars; Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen Marin; Jaguar and Land Rover Riverside; BMW and Porsche Palm Springs; Bentley, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin, McLaren, Lamborghini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi and Rimac of Rancho Mirage. For more information, please visit indigoautogroup.com
