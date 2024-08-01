Back to School: STEM Book for Kids ($1.99) Limited time Offer: 'Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education'

Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education!

MPM Enterprises, LLC announced today August 1, 2024, their new children’s (Kindle eBook) has a Back-to-School sales campaign at $1.99 for a limited time!

A must have book for your child, school, Christian education provider, home school provider, caregiver or library!

This book is titled “Welcome to Eddie’s World of Learning and Education – Environmental Eddie Let’s Talk Series: Air Pollution” (ISBN: 979-8-9869638-1-5).

This book introduces the main character Environmental Eddie, our protagonist hero who is 10 years old. While watching the evening news Eddie listens to the television weather reporter talk about how air pollution has increased over the years in his hometown. He, immediately responds to the challenge, “I know I can help reduce air pollution!” However, Eddie must first acquire the knowledge, confidence, and skills to reduce air pollution. Fortunately, his school district has recently established an environmental academy run by a very knowledgeable environmental scientist. Dr. Anna von Smart who is also a theoretical physicist. Eddie and his friends travel to the multiverse (New City) where the enlightened Dr. Omni bequeaths the Scroll of Knowledge to Dr. von Smart to teach the kids how to solve the problem of air pollution. Eddie must master the skills necessary to reduce air pollution by attending and graduating from the academy. Time is of the essence!

This book also covers elements Engineering Design, fantasy, science fiction, Critical thinking, Problem Solving, Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), Common Core Standards, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Additionally, this book contains a puzzle, coloring item, workbook samples to enhance/reinforce learning, a donation letter, a how to start and after school program, sample grant proposal, funding sources and the Federal Government.

Intergrate this book into your STEM and Science Curriculum for 8–12-year-olds!

Bonus: Register for a drawing at a chance to win a free Maestro Education Notebook laptop. Details and rules are inside the book.

What others are saying about Al Chaney's book:

“Environmental Eddie assists teachers and parents in teaching children how to reduce air pollution through the use of critical thinking. Al Chaney has written an inspirational guide that will empower you and his ideas will make a difference in your life! Al’s book will inspire your soul!”

-James Malinchak

Features on ABCs Hit TV Show, “Secret Millionaire”

(Viewed by 50 Million+ Worldwide).

Twice Named National College Speaker of the Year!

Best-Selling Co-author of Chicken Soup for the College.

Founder, www.BigMoneySpeaker.com



"Environmental Eddie assists teachers, parents, and caregivers in teaching children how to solve air pollution through the use of STEM/STEAM supported critical thinking skills."

Mary Lou Nayler, PhD.,

Sacramento State University, Career/Tech Ed. Assistant Professor (Retired) and national Presidential STEM Taskforce.

This engaging book, ideal for elementary-aged children, combines an engrossing story with critical STEM concepts. It encourages young readers to think critically about air pollution and develop problem-solving skills. By introducing key air pollution terminology in an age-appropriate, reader-friendly manner, the book can motivate children to become environmental champions.

Mousumi De, PhD.,

Assistant Professor School of Education, Department of Teaching and Learning Education, University of Redlands, Redlands, CA.

Mr. Al Chaney is a talented author who loves and cares about the environment deeply. This shows in the words of his books and in his visits with children in school classrooms and libraries across the country. If you want your children to gain knowledge of how to protect their environment and to become problem solvers to meet challenges, this book would be a welcome addition to their reading library.

Dr. Carol Montgomery,

Former Principal, Consultant and University Professor.

"Environmental Eddie provides an excellent path to problem solving and insights to creative thinking and learning. It is an excellent tool for students, teachers and parents."

Virginia Wiggins, M.S.E.E., Georgia Tech., OSD Program Manager (Retired), National Defense University, Engineering Consultant (Systems Integration & Interoperability)

Welcome to Eddie’s World of Learning and Education will teach your child skills that can be applied to many situations in a fun, and entertaining way that will last him/her a lifetime! A must have book for your child, school or library! "Our goal is for Environmental Eddie, with his “Remember to Protect-it for Future Generations!”™ proclamation, to become universally recognized as the worldwide icon for educational awareness, and environmental protection. We plan to make Environmental Eddie the international ambassador for educating school children on the environment, critical thinking and problem-solving. We believe that Environmental Eddie will be like the next big new sensation like "Paw Patrol" with his international appeal! This is planned to be accomplished through books, public appearances, teacher training workshops, consulting, and social marketing," said E. Ashley Chaney, PhD., Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

Author Al Chaney, MBA believes that any child can learn about the environment, and how to protect it at an early age if guided through an environmental educational awareness process. This book focuses on just that! Additionally, this book may solve problems by assisting your child in improving his/her grades by acquiring critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Give your child the advantage they need!

About the author: Al Chaney, MBA is a retired Integrated Waste Management Specialist (IWMS) formally with the California Environmental Protection Agency (CIWMB) where he was the liaison for all of the California public colleges on recycling, waste diversion to make their campuses greener.

Environmental Eddie's copyrighted character, trademark and concept are receiving interest from a range of professionals from education, and environmental associations.

