Semper Fly Helicopters Locates HQ At Max Westheimer Airport In Norman, Okla.

Semper Fly Helicopters held a ribbon-cutting today for its new headquarters at Max Westheimer Airport, attended by nearly 100 city, county, state and University of Oklahoma officials, friends and family.

Lawrence McKinney, President and CEO of Norman Economic Development Coalition (NEDC) and Startup 405, welcomed guests and elected officials before introducing Semper Fly CEO Brandi Rector as Norman’s “official superhero and brand ambassador for little girls everywhere.”

“Although SkyHunter Outfitters, Heli Hog’n, and True Zero have been serving Texahoma for several years, when we started Semper Fly just two years ago, we couldn’t have imagined a more welcoming community than Norman. At every turn, we’ve received assistance and support from friends, investors, the University of Oklahoma School of Aviation, the University Administration, the Startup 405 incubator services, and the Norman Chamber of Commerce, to name a few, “ said Marine veteran Brandi Rector, founder and CEO, adding “Choosing Cleveland County as the hub of our operations was the right decision at the right time.”

After establishing Semper Fly in 2022 and joining the Cleveland County Startup 405 Business Incubator operated by NEDC, Semper Fly has taken flight and landed at Max Westheimer Airport with a contract to serve the needs of the University of Oklahoma Aviation program. The Board of Regents recently approved a new professional pilot–helicopter track option for the Bachelor of Science in Professional Studies. The new option will provide students with comprehensive flight training to develop the necessary skills and knowledge to become proficient helicopter pilots and strengthen the aviation industry’s need for pilots.

Following Ms. Rector’s remarks, Marine veteran and Norman City Councilman Austin Ball read a Proclamation on behalf of Norman Mayor Heikkila declaring July 31, 2024, Semper Fly Helicopter Day in Norman, Oklahoma. “As a fellow Marine veteran, I’m excited to welcome you to Norman and look forward to watching your company grow.”

Cleveland County Commission Chairman Rod Cleveland said the county would adopt August 18 as Semper Fly Helicopter Day as it is already World Helicopter Day. “On behalf of the entire County, I extend our warmest welcome to you and your company. Through our Cleveland County Industrial Authority, we are laser-focused on the aerospace industry, recognizing it as the second largest and fastest-growing component of the Oklahoma economy. And our investment in the Startup 405 incubator specifically targets woman-owned and veteran-owned businesses. You very obviously check all those boxes and more, and we are proud you call Cleveland County home. We know you will do well from a corporate sense, but just as importantly, if not more, is how you will inspire young women to not only dream bigger but to soar above and beyond.”

“Economic Development is a contact sport, like OU football, it’s also a team sport,” said Heather Turner, Director of the CORE Division for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “Today’s announcement is a testament to the collaborative efforts of business leaders, educators and public officials who want to see their local economies thrive, providing jobs, education, and pathways to prosperity. Commerce is excited for the city of Norman and proud to add a female, veteran-owned aerospace company to our great state.”

The University of Oklahoma has the #1 Meteorology School and the #1 Aviation School in the nation, both of which are led by Dr. Berrien Moore, Dean of the College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences. Soon, in partnership with Norman Public Schools, Moore Norman Technology Center, and the Norman Economic Development Coalition, it will break ground on Oklahoma’s only Aviation High School, the Oklahoma Aviation Academy.

Dr. Moore said, “The college is pleased and honored to have this nationally significant helicopter program at the University of Oklahoma. It truly is an expression of the university’s strategic plan and vision. We look forward to giving a helicopter ride to our SEC guests so that they can get a bird’s eye view of One Oklahoma!”

Scott Martin, President of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, closed the program with a ribbon-cutting, tour, and open house of the facility, stating, “The Chamber’s focus on small business and growing the economy is our core function. We couldn’t be more pleased than we are today, with Brandi’s decision to join Team Norman. Marines lead the way, Oorah!”