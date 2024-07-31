Submit Release
S. 3664, Royalty Transparency Act

S. 3664 would require financial disclosure reports filed by staff in the executive branch agencies to include information about royalties received by those employees and would require people who serve on public health advisory committees to file such reports. The bill would require the Government Accountability Office to publish a list each year of the committees whose members would be required to file those reports. All executive branch agencies also would be required to report to the Congress each year concerning the financial disclosure reports and to post that information online. Finally, the bill would direct the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council and the Office of Management and Budget to ensure that information regarding royalties from the financial disclosure reports is reviewed within federal procurement processes.

