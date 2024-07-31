MPD Arrests Juveniles in Assault with Intent to Rob

The Metropolitan Police Department announces arrests have been made in assault with intent to rob offenses that occurred on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Northwest.

At approximately 2:34 a.m., the victim was standing in the 1100 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest, when they were approached by a suspect who pulled the victim into a street while other suspects surrounded the victim. A suspect demanded money and went into the victim’s pocket. The suspects then assaulted the victim, before fleeing the scene with the victim’s property. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and refused treatment from DCFEMS. CCN: 24116454

A 13-year-old female, of Northwest, DC, a 14-year-old female, and a 17-year-old female, both of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with the above offense.

The above suspects were also charged with the following offenses:

Destruction of Property/Theft Two: At approximately 2:30 a.m., in the Unit block of Thomas Circle, Northwest. CCN: 24116450

Theft Two: At approximately 2:36 a.m., in the 1100 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24116652

The 13-year-old female and the 14-year-old female were also charged with the below offense.

At approximately 9:20 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 1400 block of Monroe Street, Northwest. One of the suspects grabbed the victim’s purse and attempted to take it but was unsuccessful. The second suspect then assaulted the victim. The suspects fled the scene without obtaining any property. CCN: 24116597

The 1100 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.