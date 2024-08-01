TOGETHER! Announces Endorsement of Four Republican Congressional Candidates
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move to champion civil discourse and political unity, TOGETHER! proudly announces its endorsement of four common-sense Republican congressional candidates who are committed to shaping the future of American democracy.
Former Democratic presidential candidate Jason Palmer co-founded TOGETHER! earlier this year, making this what could be the first time a Democratic presidential candidate has endorsed multiple Republicans during a presidential election cycle. TOGETHER! is dedicated to reducing political polarization and extremism and supporting the campaigns of younger leaders who are committed to problem-solving.
This new slate of TOGETHER! endorsements includes:
Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23) is known for his commitment to bipartisanship. He is a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus and the founder and co-chair of the Congressional Bipartisan School Safety and Security Caucus. Congressman Gonzales supported the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, introduced the Bipartisan Border Solutions Act, and co-sponsored the Bipartisan Taking Action to Prevent Suicide (TAPS) Act.
Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1) exemplifies a strong commitment to bipartisanship and effective legislative action. He serves as the co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. He co-sponsored the Defending Borders, Defending Democracies Act, introduced the Market Choice Act, and supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Fitzpatrick ranked the number one most bipartisan member of Congress for five consecutive years.
Congressman David Valadao (CA-22) co-chairs the Congressional Specialty Crops Caucus, emphasizing practical solutions for agricultural issues. Additionally, Valadao is a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, which seeks cooperative approaches to legislative challenges. Notably, he co-sponsored the Bipartisan Farm Workforce Modernization Act, addressing agricultural labor reform, and supported the Veterans’ Access to Child Care Act, aimed at improving childcare access for veterans receiving medical treatment at VA facilities.
Congressman Anthony D’Esposito (NY-4) a retired police detective, is one of the most bipartisan members of Congress. He co-sponsored ‘Goldie’s Act’ (H.R. 1788), endorsed by the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, aims to enhance animal welfare by addressing violations in puppy mills and ensuring better enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act. Additionally, he introduced the 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act of 2024, ensuring funding for the World Trade Center Health Program.
“We are excited to add these Republican candidates competing in purprle districts to round out our multi-partisan slate of endorsements, which now totals six Republicans, six Democrats, one Independent, and one Forwardist,” says Jason Palmer. “Congressmen Gonzalez, Fitzpatrick, Valadao, and D’Esposito embody our mission to support emerging leaders who champion democracy, believe in common sense solutions, prioritize community engagement, and uphold respect, civility, and integrity in public service."
Together with our endorsed candidates, we are committed to building a brighter and more inclusive future for all Americans. Join us in empowering the next generation of leaders and shaping a democracy that reflects the values and aspirations of our diverse nation. To learn more about TOGETHER! and its mission to build national unity, please visit https://togetherpurple.org/.
ABOUT TOGETHER!
Co-founded by Jason Palmer, Deborah Perry Piscione, and Kwame Jackson, TOGETHER! aims to upgrade American democracy by dramatically increasing young voter participation, boosting funding to younger purple candidates, and creating technologies that make it easier for young Americans to raise money for their causes, companies, and campaigns. Join the TOGETHER! movement at togetherpurple.org.
Jason Palmer
