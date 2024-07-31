SPSA Launches New App to Support Evacuees and Communities

CANADA, July 31 - Released on July 31, 2024

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is announcing a new web application to enhance support for communities and residents facing evacuation.

The Saskatchewan Evacuation App (Sask Evac App) helps residents who have left their home stay connected to their communities and provide their leadership with essential information. Sask Evac App also helps leadership and decision makers ensure that resources are available during an emergency.

The Sask Evac App collects basic contact information at no cost to the community or resident so appropriate support before, during and after the evacuation can be provided.

The new web app is now live and has already been rolled out in communities such as Creighton, Buffalo Narrows and the resort village of Candle Lake. To best prepare for an event, Saskatchewan residents are encouraged to pre-register themselves and their families at https://app.saskecs.ca/. Registration takes less than five minutes.

Should a person or family need to evacuate their home community, residents who pre-registered can return to the Sask Evac App and verify their information.

"When an individual or family has to flee their home, events unfold rapidly," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. “The Sask Evac App is designed to enhance safety during an emergency and can also be used proactively. It ensures that valuable time is not wasted in critical moments."

At the request of a community, the SPSA can provide provincial resources to support the evacuation of residents when a real and imminent threat exists to ensure the safety of their citizens.

"Evacuations are extremely disruptive to communities and families," SPSA President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard said. "Our goal is to support people within home communities whenever possible, but in the event of an evacuation, the Sask Evac App will help ensure people receive the timely support they need."

Information gathered through Sask Evac App is securely hosted by the SPSA and shared with community leadership when necessary. Information is not disclosed to any third-party vendor.

Established in 2017, the SPSA is a treasury board crown corporation responsible for wildfire management, emergency management, Sask911, SaskAlert, the Civic Addressing Registry, the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program and fire safety.

Communities interested in learning more about how the Sask Evac App can support their community, can contact spsaecs@gov.sk.ca.

