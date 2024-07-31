Province Boosts Funding for Bridgepoint Center for Eating Disorder Recovery

CANADA, July 31 - Released on July 31, 2024

Today, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod announced a $215,000 funding increase to expand virtual care programming at BridgePoint Center for Eating Disorder Recovery in Milden, bringing total funding to more than $815,000 annually.

The only program of its kind in Saskatchewan, BridgePoint offers residential and virtual care programs designed to help people recover from eating disorders.

"Our government is pleased that we can support Saskatchewan residents who need treatment for eating disorders to help them heal and recover," McLeod said. "This funding helps BridgePoint expand their virtual programming, which will make their services more accessible and can save lives."

Located about one hour southwest of Saskatoon, the not-for-profit center works in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Virtual outpatient treatment provides a more flexible option for people who have work, school and family responsibilities while receiving treatment. It can also be more easily accessed by people across the province.

"This investment allows us to continue, evolve and expand our virtual care programming, tailoring support to the unique needs of individuals seeking services to recover from eating disorders," BridgePoint Center Executive Director Carla Chabot said. "As we navigate the complexities of eating disorders, access to specialized support is paramount."

BridgePoint has operated residential programs since 1997. Eight residential spaces offer 24/7 support, while three spaces are devoted to a hybrid of virtual/in-person programming.

