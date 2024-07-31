Submit Release
Governor Abbott Reappoints Boyd To Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission

TEXAS, July 31 - July 31, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Douglass “Doug” Boyd to the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission for a term set to expire on March 17, 2026. The purpose of the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Compact and the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission is to promote, through interstate cooperation, the better utilization of the fisheries, marine, shell, and anadromous of the seaboard of the Gulf of Mexico by the development of a joint program for the promotion and protection of such fisheries and the prevention of the physical waste of the fisheries from any cause.

Douglass “Doug” Boyd of Boerne is the owner and president of Doug Boyd Builder, a custom home building and renovation company. He is a national and state board member of the Coastal Conservation Association. He previously, he served the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a board member and vice chairman of the Sport Fishing and Boating Partnership Council and the National Fish Habitat Action Plan. Additionally, Boyd also served as vice chair and council chairman of the National Marine Fisheries Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council. Boyd received a Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance from North Texas State University.

