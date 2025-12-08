Governor Abbott Appoints Gilmore, Jordan To Texas Crime Stoppers Council

TEXAS, December 8 - December 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Perry Gilmore, Ph.D. and appointed Jeff Jordan to the Texas Crime Stoppers Council for terms set to expire on September 1, 2029. The council advises the Governor on crime stoppers programs in Texas and certifies local crime stoppers programs in order for them to receive payments of rewards or payments of probation fees established by the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Perry Gilmore, Ph.D. of Amarillo is a part-time professional staff civilian and a reserve police officer with the Amarillo Police Department with 47 years of law enforcement experience. Gilmore received a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement from Sam Houston State University, a Master of Arts and a Master of Business Administration from West Texas State University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology from Northcentral University.

Jeff Jordan of Kyle is a sergeant with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. He is a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Texas Municipal Police Association, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, Sheriff’s Association of Texas, Texas Crime Prevention Association, and the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals. He serves as the executive director of the Hays County Crime Stoppers Association, chair of Hays County Brown Santa, and volunteers for Sunshine Kids Hill Country Adventure. Jordan received a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in History from Texas State University, a Peace Officer License from Hays County Sheriff’s Academy, and Master Peace Officer and Law Enforcement Certifications from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. Additionally, he received an honorable discharge from the United States Marine Corps.