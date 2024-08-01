HOUNDS TOWN USA WELCOMES NEW OWNERSHIP AT DENVER, CO LOCATION
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hounds Town USA, the daycare and boarding concept where everything they do is for the dogs, announced new ownership of the Denver-Baker location. The facility will now be owned by a pair of corporate team members at Hounds Town including the President, David Martinelli and his husband Tony Martinelli, as well as the VP of Finance, Jeanna Novy, and her husband Mark Novy.
Mark Novy will manage the day-to-day operations at the Denver-Baker location, while Jeanna, David, and Tony will focus on supporting the business behind the scenes. The new ownership team brings a wealth of experience to this new venture that spans decades in the corporate world and years as Hounds Town executives, nicely positioning them to become franchisees.
“Hounds Town is truly unique in the pet care space with its dog management and behavior philosophy,” said David. “The brand’s growth over the last few years has been remarkable, and we wanted to become more ingrained with the concept on a deeper level as it continued to flourish. The model's simplicity and effectiveness, coupled with a strong commitment to doing everything for the dog, make it a unique and rewarding business.”
The Denver-Baker location opened in November 2022 and has attracted and maintained numerous Townies since. Under this new ownership, the group is eager to continue providing the Hounds Town pet care experience to dogs throughout the Denver region.
“We are thrilled for Jeanna, Mark, David, and Tony to take the reins at our Denver-Baker location,” said Hounds Town CEO, Rob Flanagan. “We’ve had a large impact on pups and their owners in the Denver area and know this ownership team will continue forging meaningful connections with community members. All four individuals are extremely well-versed in our brand making them uniquely primed to continue running a successful location.”
Hounds Town has continued to experience tremendous growth over the years, solidifying its position as a leader in the pet care industry. With a commitment to providing exceptional care and services for dogs, Hounds Town has captured the trust and loyalty of pet owners nationwide. As Hounds Town continues to expand its footprint across the country, it remains dedicated to fostering strong relationships with franchisees and maintaining its position as the leading daycare and boarding facility.
Hounds Town is truly a unique pet care business, with services that include interactive dog daycare, pet boarding, and stress-free spa services. Supervised by a well-trained staff, dogs are able to play all-day, providing both physical and mental stimulation, with a group of dogs that match their size and temperament for safe and fun socialization— guaranteeing a Hounds Town Hangover when pets go home. Further setting itself apart, Hounds Town has a no breed discrimination policy, making it easier for all pet owners to find reliable care.
ABOUT HOUNDS TOWN USA
Founded in 2000 by former NYPD canine handler and commanding officer of the Nassau County Police Department, Michael S. Gould, Hounds Town USA offers a unique and fun approach to doggy daycare and pet boarding. The brand emphasizes a safe and welcoming environment for all dogs, no matter their size, breed, age or ability. The fully interactive daycare facility is designed to meet each dog’s physical, social and psychological needs through a natural pack environment. The all-day play daycare model leaves each canine companion tired and happy, resulting in what has been coined “Hounds Town hangover.” Hounds Town also offers stress-free, affordable spa services, ensuring pet parents have the option to bring home a clean and refreshed pet. Select locations are also proud to offer a Pet Taxi service, ensuring dogs have reliable transportation to and from daycare. Currently, the brand has more than 60 locations open across the country, with more than 30 locations projected for 2024. For more information on Hounds Town USA, visit: www.houndstownusa.com.
For information on franchising with Hounds Town, visit: www.houndstownusa.com/franchising.
