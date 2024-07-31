SE Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee to meet Aug. 5 in Soda Springs

The Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee will be meeting on Monday, Aug 5, in Soda Springs. Meeting time, location, and agenda items follow.

Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee Meeting Notice

August 5, 6-9 p.m.

Historical Enders Building, 76 S Main St., Soda Springs, ID

Agenda:

Introductions and Meeting Outline

Historical Harvest Management - weapon types, season dates, & success rates

Mule Deer Genetics - antler characteristics and recruitment

Management Plans – what have we done, what have we not done

Elk Population History in SE Idaho

Access Programs

Group discussion, idea development, direction to IDFG for next meeting

Adjourn

More information about the Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee, including member contact information, can be found here. Those with questions may contact the Southeast Region Fish and Game office at 208-232-4703.