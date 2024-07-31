SE Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee to meet Aug. 5 in Soda Springs
The Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee will be meeting on Monday, Aug 5, in Soda Springs. Meeting time, location, and agenda items follow.
Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee Meeting Notice
August 5, 6-9 p.m.
Historical Enders Building, 76 S Main St., Soda Springs, ID
Agenda:
-
Introductions and Meeting Outline
-
Historical Harvest Management - weapon types, season dates, & success rates
-
Mule Deer Genetics - antler characteristics and recruitment
-
Management Plans – what have we done, what have we not done
-
Elk Population History in SE Idaho
-
Access Programs
-
Group discussion, idea development, direction to IDFG for next meeting
- Adjourn
More information about the Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee, including member contact information, can be found here. Those with questions may contact the Southeast Region Fish and Game office at 208-232-4703.