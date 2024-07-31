Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,648 in the last 365 days.

SE Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee to meet Aug. 5 in Soda Springs

The Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee will be meeting on Monday, Aug 5, in Soda Springs.  Meeting time, location, and agenda items follow.

Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee Meeting Notice

August 5, 6-9 p.m.

Historical Enders Building, 76 S Main St., Soda Springs, ID

 

Agenda:

  1. Introductions and Meeting Outline
     
  2. Historical Harvest Management - weapon types, season dates, & success rates
     
  3. Mule Deer Genetics - antler characteristics and recruitment
     
  4. Management Plans – what have we done, what have we not done
     
  5. Elk Population History in SE Idaho
     
  6. Access Programs
     
  7. Group discussion, idea development, direction to IDFG for next meeting
     
  8. Adjourn

More information about the Southeast Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee, including member contact information, can be found here.   Those with questions may contact the Southeast Region Fish and Game office at 208-232-4703.

You just read:

SE Region Mule Deer Advisory Committee to meet Aug. 5 in Soda Springs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more