New Haven Barracks / Disorderly Conduct, VCOR, DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5003358
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-338-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/27/2024 at 00:30 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, DLS, VCOR
ACCUSED: Kaleb Marchinkowski
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VICTIMS: Anne Corrigan
AGE: 75
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/27/2024, at approximately 1936 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks received several calls of a male causing a public disturbance. The male was at a public swimming place in Orwell, Vermont using obscene language, threatening behavior and obstructed vehicle traffic towards the victim Corrigan.
Troopers investigation revealed Marchinkowski was the aggressive party, and ultimately left the scene. Troopers from the New Haven Barracks located Marchinkowski later that evening where he was cited for Disorderly Conduct, Driving with a Suspended License, and Violation of Conditions of Release.
Marchinkowksi was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on 10/14/2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the following charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.