New Haven Barracks / Disorderly Conduct, VCOR, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5003358

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-338-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/27/2024 at 00:30 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, DLS, VCOR

ACCUSED: Kaleb Marchinkowski

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VICTIMS: Anne Corrigan

AGE: 75

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/27/2024, at approximately 1936 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks received several calls of a male causing a public disturbance. The male was at a public swimming place in Orwell, Vermont using obscene language, threatening behavior and obstructed vehicle traffic towards the victim Corrigan.





Troopers investigation revealed Marchinkowski was the aggressive party, and ultimately left the scene. Troopers from the New Haven Barracks located Marchinkowski later that evening where he was cited for Disorderly Conduct, Driving with a Suspended License, and Violation of Conditions of Release.





Marchinkowksi was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on 10/14/2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the following charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.