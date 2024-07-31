Submit Release
Williston Barracks // South Burlington // Reckless Endangerment

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  24A3004956

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Corporal Adam Marchand                           

STATION:              St. Albans       

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 7/31/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Northbound, South Burlington, Vermont

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED:        Patrick Brownson                                       

AGE:  38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Motorists on I-89

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 7/31/24, while investigating a mental health and domestic disturbance incident, Vermont State Police became aware that Patrick Brownson had sent a video of himself driving on I-89 Northbound in the town of South Burlington.  The video is of Brownson driving at around 100 MPH towards vehicles from behind, narrowly missing them. 

 

Brownson was located by State Police at his home in Winooski, and cited to appear into Chittenden Court on 11/19/24 at 08:30 AM to answer the charge of Reckless Endangerment.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:             11/19/24  08:30 AM

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

