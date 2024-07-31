Williston Barracks // South Burlington // Reckless Endangerment
CASE#: 24A3004956
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 7/31/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Northbound, South Burlington, Vermont
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Patrick Brownson
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, Vermont
VICTIM: Motorists on I-89
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/31/24, while investigating a mental health and domestic disturbance incident, Vermont State Police became aware that Patrick Brownson had sent a video of himself driving on I-89 Northbound in the town of South Burlington. The video is of Brownson driving at around 100 MPH towards vehicles from behind, narrowly missing them.
Brownson was located by State Police at his home in Winooski, and cited to appear into Chittenden Court on 11/19/24 at 08:30 AM to answer the charge of Reckless Endangerment.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/24 08:30 AM
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
