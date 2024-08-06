Global Security Experts, Inc. Issues Consumer Alert About Counterfeit OnGARD Security Door Brace | Door Barricade

OnGARD Security Brace | Door Jammer | Door Barricade | Security Door Stopper The OnGARD Stops Violent Intruders in Their Tracks | OnGARD Door Barricade The OnGUARD Security Stopper is Laboratory Certified to Withstand up to 3100 lbs of Violent Force

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Security Experts, Inc. Issues Consumer Alert About Counterfeit OnGARD Security Door Brace Jordan Frankel, founder of Global Security Experts, Inc., has issued an urgent consumer alert, warning consumers about counterfeit versions of the OnGARD security door brace surfacing online. The counterfeit OnGUARD door security products, originating from Asia, lack several defining features present in the authentic OnGARD door jammer , potentially leaving families vulnerable to violent home invasions.Jordan Frankel, also known as The Security Sensei, highlighted the severity of the issue, stating, “Recently, a line of counterfeit door braces attempting to replicate the OnGARD Security door brace surfaced on various online retail sites such as Amazon and Walmart. The counterfeits are vastly inferior to the OnGARD in both quality and construction and are missing nearly all of the defining features that set the OnGARD apart as a premium security device.”The counterfeit door braces utilize cheap and weak materials, such as painted steel, that easily rust or corrode, compromising their durability and effectiveness. In stark contrast, the genuine OnGARD security door stopper is made from a high-strength polymer and is laboratory-certified to withstand up to 3100 pounds of violent force. Frankel emphasized, “The real OnGARD door barricade will never rust, chip, or corrode, and stops intruders in their tracks by combining the strength of the home’s floor with OnGARD’s high-strength polymer. Meanwhile, the counterfeit door braces crumble when an average-sized man kicks the door once or twice.”A major red flag for consumers is the drastically reduced price often associated with counterfeit merchandise. “If you see what looks like an OnGARD security door product, and the price seems too good to be true, it is,” warned Frankel. “You will pay more for the genuine door brace, but you are investing in quality, peace of mind, and a lifetime warranty.”The genuine OnGARD security door brace retails from $129.00. For more information, visit globalsecurityexperts.com.About Jordan Frankel and Global Security Experts, Inc.:For nearly two decades, Jordan Frankel has led the professionals at Global Security Experts in providing affordable, customized home security solutions for the everyday citizen. Global Security Experts offers the latest state-of-the-art security devices and physical deterrents to home invasion, as well as on-site training to families, businesses, and individuals worldwide. Frankel, known as the Security Sensei, is a highly trusted authority in the field of residential security. He has completed home security makeovers and trainings for celebrities, high-profile business executives, and even a former President of the United States. Frankel and his revolutionary security inventions have been featured on several national television shows and in news outlets throughout the country, including The Oprah Show, The Rachael Ray Show, Fox News, The Boston Herald, and more. Additionally, Frankel has authored countless articles for a variety of the most respected security publications worldwide. To learn more and to find out what Global Security Experts can do for you, visit globalsecurityexperts.com.

