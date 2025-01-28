ShatterGARD Donates DIY BurglarGARD Window Security Film Kits to Los Angeles Stores Amid Catastrophic Fires & Looting

BurglarGARD Security Window Film Stops Intruders In Their Tracks Violent Intruders Are No Match For BurglarGARD. Ideal For Retailers BurglarGARD Strengthens The Windowpane - Resisting The Most Violent of Attacks

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As devastating wildfires rage across the Los Angeles region, businesses and homeowners are not only battling the forces of nature but also the harsh reality of looting that often follows such chaos. ShatterGARD, Inc., a leading provider of burglar-proof window security films, is stepping up to help protect the community by donating its do-it-yourself (DIY) BurglarGARD window security film kits to retailers impacted by the looting. The dual crises of fire and theft have left countless local business owners and residents struggling to safeguard their property and livelihoods. Jordan Frankel, CEO and founder of ShatterGARD, Inc., expressed his heartfelt concern:"The people of Los Angeles are enduring unimaginable challenges right now, and at ShatterGARD, we stand firmly with communities during times of crisis. Small, family-owned retailers are particularly hard-hit, with some losing their entire inventories to looting. Installing BurglarGARD on the windows of these businesses provides a crucial layer of protection, preventing these devastating financial losses and helping safeguard their livelihoods"In the wake of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, businesses across the city suffered an estimated $1 billion in damages due to property destruction and theft. The financial and emotional toll from such losses is staggering. With BurglarGARD, business owners and homeowners can take proactive steps to reduce their vulnerability, ensuring their property and valuables are better protected during uncertain times.Gregory Charles, a long time Los Angeles resident and business owner had this to say about BurglarGARD. “I remember the 1992 looting all too well. I was thrilled to find an affordable method to burglar-proof the windows of my family’s home.”A Proven Solution for Preventing Break-Ins and Theft BurglarGARD is an innovative, easy-to-install security film designed to reinforce glass windows and doors, making it significantly harder for thieves to break through. The film is a one-time investment that provides 24/7 protection. Applied directly to the interior side of the windowpane, BurglarGARD security window film works like an invisible coat of armor. The security film offers a significant improvement over standard or tempered glass in its ability to withstand an attack from weapons such as a baseball bat, flying rocks, or even a brick. This added protection can deter opportunistic criminals and prevent break-ins and theft from homes and businesses alike.Insurance Benefits and Added Peace of MindSome insurance providers recognize the value of added security measures, such as BurglarGARD, and offer premium discounts to businesses and homeowners who install it. This not only strengthens physical security but also provides long-term financial benefits.Standing Together Through AdversityIn a time when Los Angeles faces overlapping crises, ShatterGARD’s initiative is a reminder of the power of community and corporate responsibility. As the city works toward recovery, this donation aims to provide not just protection but hope to those in need.There are numerous organizations helping to provide relief to the Los Angeles area fire victims, including the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund. To make a donation, visit their Wildfire Relief Fund page at www.calfund.org For more information about BurglarGARD or ShatterGARD, Inc., please visit www.ShatterGARD.com Media Contact:Jordan FrankelCEO and FounderShatterGARD, Inc.(678) 485-4772

