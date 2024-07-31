UPDATE: Comment period for NOAA’s Proposed Rule to Amend the North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule extended to Aug. 31

Due to continued public interest, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) has received an extension from NOAA to conclude the division’s review of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA’s) National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) Office of Protected Resources federal consistency submission regarding the proposed amendments to the North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule (“speed rule”). The comment period was scheduled to end at 5 p.m. on July 31 but has now been extended until 5 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Written comments should be mailed to Daniel Govoni, Federal Consistency Coordinator, 400 Commerce Avenue, Morehead City, NC 28557 or emailed to DCMComments@deq.nc.gov. Please put “North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule” in the subject line. All comments will be considered in developing the state’s federal consistency response. Notice of the decision regarding this matter will be provided upon request.

NC DEQ Division of Coastal Management

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) works to protect, conserve and manage the state’s coastal resources through an integrated program of planning, permitting, education and research. DCM carries out the state’s Coastal Area Management Act, the Dredge and Fill Law and the federal Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972 in the 20 coastal counties, using rules and policies of the NC Coastal Resources Commission, known as the CRC. The division serves as staff to the CRC. Click here to learn more about the Division of Coastal Management.

