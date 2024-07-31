Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,655 in the last 365 days.

VADOC Assumes Operations at Lawrenceville Correctional Center

Agency News

News Release
Agency News

July 31, 2024

Today, Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Director Chad Dotson announced that the VADOC has officially assumed control of Lawrenceville Correctional Center, as the Department previously announced in December 2023.

Lawrenceville Correctional Center opened in 1998 and, until today, was the only privately-operated state responsible prison in Virginia.

“Today marks a new day at Lawrenceville Correctional Center,” said Director Dotson. “Our Department is excited to assume operations at this facility – and to continue achieving the VADOC’s mission of ensuring public safety for the Commonwealth by providing effective incarceration, supervision, and evidence-based re-entry services. I thank the corrections team at Lawrenceville for their professionalism and dedication throughout this process.”

A full list of the VADOC’s facilities and offices can be found on the agency’s website.

You just read:

VADOC Assumes Operations at Lawrenceville Correctional Center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more