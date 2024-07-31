VADOC Assumes Operations at Lawrenceville Correctional Center

Agency News

Today, Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Director Chad Dotson announced that the VADOC has officially assumed control of Lawrenceville Correctional Center, as the Department previously announced in December 2023.

Lawrenceville Correctional Center opened in 1998 and, until today, was the only privately-operated state responsible prison in Virginia.

“Today marks a new day at Lawrenceville Correctional Center,” said Director Dotson. “Our Department is excited to assume operations at this facility – and to continue achieving the VADOC’s mission of ensuring public safety for the Commonwealth by providing effective incarceration, supervision, and evidence-based re-entry services. I thank the corrections team at Lawrenceville for their professionalism and dedication throughout this process.”

A full list of the VADOC’s facilities and offices can be found on the agency’s website.