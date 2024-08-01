Guardian Jet LLC Launches Aircraft Brokerage Division for Light Jet and Turboprop Sales and Acquisitions
Guardian Jet's new aircraft brokerage division, dedicated to light jet and turboprop aircraft sales and acquisitions, will be led by Keegan Dwyer and Andy Moss.
Expanding our focus to light jets and turboprops allows us to leverage our extensive data and market intelligence on over 150 aircraft models to better serve aircraft owners and operators.”GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Jet LLC (https://guardianjet.com), the world's largest aircraft brokerage and consulting firm, has launched a new division dedicated to light jet and turboprop aircraft sales and acquisitions.
Led by newly promoted Sales Director Keegan Dwyer and newcomer Andy Moss, the new division will cover a range of light jets and turboprops, including the Pilatus PC-12, Cessna Citation, Embraer Phenom, Beechcraft King Air and Daher TBM.
“Expanding our focus to light jets and turboprops allows us to leverage our extensive data and market intelligence on over 150 aircraft models to better serve aircraft owners and operators,” said Mike Dwyer, Managing Partner at Guardian Jet. “Our clients benefit from our comprehensive technical data, market expertise and professional approach, ensuring that they receive the best value in their aircraft transactions.”
Guardian Jet's new division aims to bring to the light jet and turboprop market the same level of data-driven expertise typically reserved for larger aircraft transactions. The firm’s robust technical data and market intelligence capabilities will enable precise aircraft valuation, while their marketing expertise will ensure maximum exposure for aircraft listed for sale.
Effective August 1st, Keegan Dwyer will be promoted to Sales Director, Light Jets & Turboprops, focusing on the Northeastern U.S. Andy Moss will join Guardian Jet as Sales Director, Light Jets & Turboprops, serving Texas, Central America and Mexico.
Dwyer joined Guardian Jet in 2019 and has since held numerous progressive roles. Most recently, he was part of the Aircraft Sales team, managing more than 20 transactions. He has also specialized in aircraft valuations as part of the Aircraft Market Research team. Dwyer is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management at Southern Connecticut State University and is training to become a private pilot. He is a certified aircraft broker through the International Aircraft Dealers Association.
Moss brings a wealth of experience in the light jet and turboprop market from his tenure at Textron Aviation, where he held various progressive roles. As a Regional Sales Director, he managed Beechcraft King Air and Cessna Caravan turboprop sales in Mexico, earning accolades such as “International Turboprop Sales Leader” and “Top Turboprop Market Share.” Moss holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Rollins College and is set to earn his Private Pilot's license this month.
About Guardian Jet
Guardian Jet is the world leader in aircraft brokerage, consulting and data analytics. The Guilford, Connecticut-based brokerage firm helps its clients find, buy, sell and appraise turboprop and jet aircraft. For sellers, Guardian Jet helps aircraft owners secure the maximum value for their pre-owned private jets in the shortest possible time. For buyers, Guardian Jet helps clients identify the right aircraft, and–leveraging the firm’s market intelligence and consulting—helps them purchase it at the right price and at the right time. Plus, every client has 24/7 access to Guardian Jet’s Vault, the most robust aviation asset management portal in the industry. The Vault provides aircraft owners with remarkable insights, along with the transparency to help.
