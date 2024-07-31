FEMA Assistance Available for Self- Employed Survivors

FEMA Disaster Assistance is available for self-employed survivors, including farmers, ranch hands, artists, musicians and mechanics, affected by the flooding, severe storms and tornadoes in 27 Iowa counties.

Self-employed survivors in Adair, Adams, Buena Vista, Cedar, Cherokee, Clarke, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Harrison, Humboldt, Jasper, Lyon, Mills, Montgomery, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, Sioux, Story, Union and Woodbury counties may apply for assistance.

FEMA can help replace tools and equipment required for self-employment. This includes tools not provided by an employer, but required for employment, and includes:

Computers

Equipment such as power tools, art materials, musical instruments, tractors, utility vehicles, lawnmowers and ladders

Uniforms

You may be reimbursed for these items if they were damaged by the disaster, you do not have another working item, and the loss was not covered by insurance.

Required Documents

Documentation that proves you’re self-employed, such as a tax return.

Insurance documents for all potential coverages and benefits.

Itemized receipts or estimates for repairing or replacing the requested items.

A written statement that explains why you need the items for self-employment.

How to Apply with FEMA

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Download and use the FEMA app

FEMA works with every household on a case-by-case basis.

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Press 2 for Spanish.