Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,649 in the last 365 days.

UNITAR and DESA Launch 2024 SDGs in Practice, a Special Event of the HLPF

31 July 2024, New York, New York - 0n July 8 - 17, 2024 The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) launched the 2024 iteration of the two organization’s long-term partnership programme, the SDGs Learning, Training and Practice (SDGs In Practice). SDGs in Practice is a series of substantive capacity-building trainings and knowledge-sharing sessions, held as a special event during the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), with a theme around the five Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in focus, SDG1-No Poverty, SDG2-Zero Hunger, SDG13-Climate Action, SDG16-Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, and SDG17-Partnerships for the Goals.

You just read:

UNITAR and DESA Launch 2024 SDGs in Practice, a Special Event of the HLPF

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more