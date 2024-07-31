UNITAR and DESA Launch 2024 SDGs in Practice, a Special Event of the HLPF

31 July 2024, New York, New York - 0n July 8 - 17, 2024 The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) launched the 2024 iteration of the two organization’s long-term partnership programme, the SDGs Learning, Training and Practice (SDGs In Practice). SDGs in Practice is a series of substantive capacity-building trainings and knowledge-sharing sessions, held as a special event during the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), with a theme around the five Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in focus, SDG1-No Poverty, SDG2-Zero Hunger, SDG13-Climate Action, SDG16-Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, and SDG17-Partnerships for the Goals.