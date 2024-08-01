The Kingston Trio Live at the Greek Theatre to be Available on Pay-Per-View

The Kingston Trio

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary folk music group The Kingston Trio will captivate audiences once again with a special live performance at the iconic Greek Theatre on August 17 and 18, 2024. The performance starts at 7 PM PST. Thanks to an exclusive partnership with iN Demand, the event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view for fans unable to attend in person.

The Kingston Trio, known for their timeless hits and remarkable influence on the folk music scene, will perform at the Greek Theatre. This highly anticipated event will be available live to approximately 60 million US cable and satellite homes through iN Demand, reaching subscribers of major operators, including Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, Adelphia, DirecTV, and Mediacom.

In addition to the live broadcast, fans worldwide will have the opportunity to experience the magic of The Kingston Trio. The BRI distribution network will enable the event to be licensed globally 45 days after the live show, ensuring that audiences everywhere can enjoy the performance, regardless of their location.

The Kingston Trio is thrilled to have the opportunity to connect with their fans everywhere. Their collaboration with leading cable and DTH operators ensures that fans across the United States can access this unforgettable event. Additionally, global licensing through BRI distribution extends the reach, allowing fans worldwide to join in the experience.

With all major cable operators on board, including Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, Adelphia, DirecTV, and Mediacom, the pay-per-view event is poised for tremendous success. Each operator's commitment to carrying the event is crucial in delivering viewers a seamless and memorable experience.

Don't miss witnessing The Kingston Trio live at the Greek Theatre on August 17 and 18, 2024. Tune in for an evening of classic folk music and unparalleled entertainment.

For more information and to order the pay-per-view event, please click here or contact your local cable or satellite provider.

About The Kingston Trio:

The Kingston Trio is an American folk and pop music group that helped launch the folk revival of the late 1950s to the late 1960s. Known for hits like "Tom Dooley" and "M.T.A.," the trio's influence on music and culture remains significant to this day.

About iN Demand:

iN Demand delivers the best content to the biggest audiences via transactional video-on-demand and pay-per-view platforms. Reaching approximately 60 million US homes, iN Demand is the leading distributor of transactional entertainment and live events.

About BRI Distribution Network:

BRI is a global distribution network that specializes in licensing and distributing entertainment content worldwide. With a focus on delivering high-quality programming to international audiences, BRI ensures that exceptional events reach viewers across the globe.