Inventor Creates Specialized Fingernails, Charms, and Other Products that Utilize Healing Crystal Formulas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Elyse J. of Rancho Cucamonga, CA is the creator of the groundbreaking innovative Gemstone Healing Crystal Products, Healing Crystal Vegan Cruelty-Free Nail Polish, Gel Nail Polish for Fingernails, Toenails and Full Press on Nail Cover, a set of artificial fingernails and poly gel designed using healing crystals made for artificial nail application, acupressure, energy protection, reflexology, and fashion.
The invention is comprised of poly gel used to apply full set nails gel manicure, and gel pedicures as well as press-on fingernails, toenails, full set nails for healing crystal acrylic application.
More specifically, the present invention relates to a novel of semiprecious gemstone and healing crystal nail polish, semiprecious gemstone and healing crystal poly gel, semiprecious gemstone and healing crystal acrylic powder, semiprecious gemstone and healing crystal 3D gel, semiprecious gemstone and healing crystal gel hardener, semiprecious gemstone and healing crystal gel builder, semiprecious gemstone and healing crystal gel nail polish, semiprecious gemstone and healing crystal chrome powder, semiprecious gemstone and healing crystal soft gel, semiprecious gemstone and healing crystal sculpting gel, semiprecious gemstone and healing crystal gel, semiprecious gemstone and healing crystal nail polish lacquer semiprecious gemstone and healing crystal nail cover, acupressure nail cover, semiprecious gemstone and healing crystal press on nails, semiprecious gemstone and healing crystal 3D nail art charm, semiprecious gemstone and healing crystal nail art brush for bringing healing crystals to the nail industry in need of versatility and options.
The healing crystals include amethyst, citrine, rose quartz, clear quartz, tiger eye, jasper, fluorite, lapis lazuli, sodalite, malachite, agate, black tourmaline, smoky quartz, aventurine, carnelian, emerald, rainbow aura quartz, calcite, obsidian, blue apatite, chariot, etc.
The global market for healing crystals is part of the broader wellness and alternative medicine markets that are seeing dynamic growth over the last few years. These markets are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6-8% over the next few years. Teenagers and adults are common consumers within this market, often seeking trendy and holistic wellness practices coupled with focuses on stress relief, emotional healing, and overall positive well-being.
Expanding applications of healing crystals with unique products is a key factor for manufacturers looking to expand product lines. The Gemstones Healing Crystal Poly Gel, Polish for Fingernails, Toenails and Full Press on Nail Covers are versatile and innovative, offering several benefits for consumers looking to customize their look while enhancing their nail salon experiences.
Elyse filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Gemstones Healing Crystal Poly Gel, Charms, Polish for Fingernails, Toenails and Full Press On Nail Covers and Healing Crystal Products for beauty industry needs can contact Elyse J at Gemstonenails1@gmail.com or InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com or by calling
1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Elyse filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
