Governor Newsom announces $133 million for behavioral health bridge housing, emphasizes tools already available to counties

Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that his administration is awarding nearly $133 million for behavioral health bridge housing to provide rapid housing for people with behavioral health illness living on the street so they can safely stabilize before beginning the next steps to recovery. He also urged counties to use the various other tools at their disposal, including CARE Courts and conservatorship reform.

