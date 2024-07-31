Submit Release
Justices Uphold $7,315 Attorney Sanction for Frivolous Tactics in Seeking Entry of Default

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday that a trial judge’s order imposing a $7,315 sanction on a plaintiff’s attorney is supported by substantial evidence of bad faith and frivolity where the attorney repeatedly pursued the entry of a default judgment based on the court’s rejection of the defendant’s answer due solely to clerical errors.

