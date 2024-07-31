Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday that a trial judge’s order imposing a $7,315 sanction on a plaintiff’s attorney is supported by substantial evidence of bad faith and frivolity where the attorney repeatedly pursued the entry of a default judgment based on the court’s rejection of the defendant’s answer due solely to clerical errors.
You just read:
Justices Uphold $7,315 Attorney Sanction for Frivolous Tactics in Seeking Entry of Default
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.