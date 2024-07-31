Major Reviewers Praise Festival Hit, “DARK FEATHERS: Dance of the Geisha” in advance of Aug. 2 Theatrical Launch
Acclaimed Indie Festival hit, DARK FEATHERS: Dance of the Geisha, is building quite a buzz as a rule-breaking blend of genre's and styles.
"A sensory delight.. Huang's ability to craft a narrative that is both intimate and expansive is commendable, marking her as a promising new voice in cinema." "SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 31, 2024 -- Festival hit film, "DARK FEATHERS: Dance of the Geisha" will launch to theatres in the U.S.A. beginning Friday, August 2. But the acclaimed indie feature is already building praise from major film reviewers due to its skillful genre-bending and blending of popular film styles. Writer-director-and-star Crystal J. Huang leads an impressive cast of dancers, actors and martial arts experts in a movie that FILM THREAT says will have audiences declaring "F$$K Yeah!"
Some of the more notable review comments are resonating with movie audiences, and many of the opening weekend showtimes in the San Francisco Bay Area theatres are already sold out. The film will expand to many major USA markets on August 16 and August 23, and is being praised as a refreshing piece of counter-programming to the summer action blockbusters and animated sequels.
“First, the idea of combining samurai culture and ballroom dancing in the same picture is brilliant. The alchemy of butch and femme interests results in indie date night gold. Second, it creates an explosive moment of such depravity that it will get anyone’s attention, with the word spreading like wildfire. It isn’t even something you can see, as it is the pristine crunching sound effect during the show-stopping scene. It’s the scene where a woman cracks a walnut open with her twiddle.”
- FILM THREAT
“… the nut cracking scene in particular being definitely one to remember.”
- ASIAN MOVIE PULSE
“A sensory delight.. Huang’s ability to craft a narrative that is both intimate and expansive is commendable, marking her as a promising new voice in cinema.”
“…a rather unusual film…being the upmost level”
- ASIAN MOVIE PULSE
“There is a delicious white-hot tingle behind the forehead when, during a movie, you suddenly realize you have a rule breaker on your hands.”
- FILM THREAT
“… knack for enjoying this type of films, essentially low budget Tarantino-style ones.. will definitely have a lot of fun with this.”
- ASIAN MOVIE PULSE
“Smirnoff is pure joy, knowing how to blast her way through high-volume emotions.”
- FILM THREAT
“Bold creativity and emotional resonance”
- MEDIUM
“DARK FEATHERS: Dance of the Geisha” has won over 20 film festival awards, including for Best Picture and Best Actress.
For More Information, Review Link, Photos or to Interview Crystal J. Huang, Contact: ERIC PARKINSON / EnterLinkMedia@gmail.com / 818-481-5277
TITLE:
DARK FEATHERS:
Dance of the Geisha
GENRES:
Suspense / Thriller / Dancing
DIRECTORS:
Crystal J. Huang
and Nicholas Ryan
PRODUCERS:
Crystal J. Huang, Lan Kay and Ned Kisner
PRINCIPAL CAST:
GILLES MARINI (“Sex & The City”)
CRYSTAL J. HUANG (“Shameless”)
KARINA SMIRNOFF (“Dancing with the Stars”)
MICHAEL MADSEN (“Kill Bill 1&2”, “Reservoir Dogs”)
TITLE SPECS:
2023 Production, Color, Dolby, 93-mins., 1:1.85 Aspect Ratio (“Flat”).
ORIGINAL LANGUAGE: ENGLISH
MPAA RATING:
PG13: For Violence, Suicide, Sexual Material and some Strong Language.
INITIAL THEATRICAL RELEASE DATE:
FRIDAY, AUG. 2, 2024 – LIMITED – Seeking playdates in three initial key markets:
LOS ANGELES / SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA and SAN FRANCISCO / BAY AREA, LAS VEGAS.
DISTRIBUTOR:
HANNOVER HOUSE
HOME VIDEO / V.O.D. DATE:
Late September
TRAILER LINK:
Visit the film’s website at: www.DarkFeathers.com
Or: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iY7VI3BqWEE
FOR BOOKINGS INFORMATION CONTACT:
ERIC PARKINSON, 818-481-5277 / EnterLinkMedia@gmail.com
Eric F Parkinson
Hannover House
+1 8184815277
EnterLinkMedia@gmail.com
