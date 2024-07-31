Nearly 100 new homes open for seniors in Saanich

CANADA, July 31 - Seniors in Saanich are moving into 100 new affordable rental homes with the completion of the Linwood Court redevelopment.

“Seniors shouldn’t have to leave the community they helped build because of lack of affordable housing,” said Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s Minister of Housing. “Through the redevelopment at 3200 Linwood Ave., we’ve more than tripled the number of homes available to seniors at this address. We will continue to put in the work across the province so that seniors can stay connected and secure in the community they call home.”

Linwood Court is a four-storey, wood-frame building with 97 one-bedroom units and is located close to transit, parks and grocery stores. The homes are for seniors 55 and older with low to moderate incomes who can live independently. The new building is designed so that residents can age in place, with seven wheelchair-accessible units, scooter parking, high ceilings, outdoor gardens and an amenity space for residents to enjoy.

“After a lifetime of service to our nation, our seniors deserve nothing less than a comfortable retirement in their own communities,” said Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “We will keep investing in projects and working with partners across the country to give them just that.”

The new development replaces 29 apartments that had reached the end of their lifespan and also increases density at the site. Residents of the original building were offered the opportunity to return to the new building with no change to their rent.

“We know more affordable housing is needed for seniors throughout B.C.,” said Rob Fleming, MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake. “With the opening of this building, seniors who can live independently now have the opportunity to stay in Saanich, the community they know, and remain close to their network of family and friends.”

Linwood Court is owned and operated by the Baptist Housing Society of BC, an experienced seniors housing provider that operates sites in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the Interior.

“We are thrilled to welcome back several former Linwood Court residents to re-establish this vibrant, supportive community in which the older adults of Saanich can enjoy affordable, comfortable homes,” said Marc Kinna, CEO, Baptist Housing Society of BC. “The need for affordable housing options has never been greater and it is Baptist Housing’s privilege to partner with Saanich and the Province to meet this need.”

Residents started moving into their new homes in early July 2024 and there are still some vacancies available.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including nearly 550 homes in Saanich. Of these, 160 have been delivered and nearly 390 are underway.

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, contributed approximately $11 million to the project through the Affordable Rental Housing Program.

The federal government, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, contributed $6 million through the Affordable Housing Fund (formerly known as the National Housing Co-investment Fund).

The Baptist Housing Society of BC provided the land for the project, valued at $8.8 million, and $8.2 million of equity.

Learn More:

To apply for the new homes, visit: https://www.baptisthousing.org/communities/victoria/linwood

To learn about B.C.’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for people in British Columbia, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

To find the most requested Government of Canada housing information, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/finance/manage/housing.html

To find out about the National Housing Strategy, visit: http://www.placetocallhome.ca/

For information about Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, visit: https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/