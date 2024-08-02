SCCG Management Announces Partnership with Hoppa! Card to Enhance Crypto Payments and Banking in the Gambling Industry

SCCG Management Announces Sponsorship Partnership with Hoppa! Card to Enhance Payments and Banking in the Gambling Industry with a Focus on Crypto

Through this partnership, SCCG Management will support Hoppa! Card in delivering their innovative crypto payment and banking solutions to a wider audience

Partnering with Hoppa Card allows us to provide our clients, as well as our global network of operators and platform providers, with crypto-focused payment solutions” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, is thrilled to announce a sponsorship partnership with Hoppa! Card, a pioneer in crypto payments and banking solutions. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the payment landscape for the gambling industry with a strong focus on crypto technology, leveraging SCCG's extensive ecosystem of over 120+ client partners and its global presence across all major regions.

Through this partnership, SCCG Management will support Hoppa! Card in delivering their innovative crypto payment and banking solutions to a wider audience within the gaming industry. The synergy between SCCG's expansive network of client partners and Hoppa! Card's cutting-edge financial technology aims to enhance the efficiency and security of managing complex payment needs in the gambling sector.

Hoppa! Card's flagship products, including the Exclusive Global Soft KYC High Limit Crypto Offramp VISA Card and the Unique Payment Gateway, are designed to meet the most challenging payment requirements. The VISA Card offers high limits and the highest possible privacy standards with anonymous cards, ensuring global accessibility with both virtual and physical card options. The Payment Gateway provides seamless processing for various crypto and fiat transactions, eliminating chargebacks and non-acceptance of cards, while catering to all gaming licenses and jurisdictions.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Partnering with Hoppa Card allows us to provide our clients, as well as our global network of operators and platform providers, with crypto-focused payment solutions that are crucial in today's fast-evolving gaming industry. Their innovative products align perfectly with our mission to drive strategic growth and maximize revenue for our partners."

Igor Lavrih, CEO of Hoppa Card, shared his excitement: "We are excited to kick off the partnership with SCCG, merging our payments expertise with their deep market insights to explore new opportunities and drive innovation. We look forward to the synergies our partnership with SCCG will bring forward, delivering unique payment solutions in the gaming industry to an array of growing and established businesses."

SCCG Management is dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, SCCG's team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities.

ABOUT HOPPA! CARD

Hoppa! Card is a pioneering fintech company specializing in innovative crypto payment and banking solutions designed to meet the needs of high-risk industries. With a commitment to providing secure, efficient, and versatile financial services, Hoppa! Card offers products such as high-limit VISA cards with soft KYC and advanced privacy features, as well as seamless payment gateways for card-to-crypto, crypto-to-crypto, and fiat transactions. Catering to a global clientele, Hoppa! Card ensures broad accessibility and compliance across various jurisdictions, making it a trusted partner for businesses seeking robust financial solutions in the evolving digital landscape.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

