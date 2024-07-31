Update No. 1: Royalton Barracks / MV Crash

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ray Domingus

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: ​ 07/30/24​ at approximately 0401 hours

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Road

OPERATOR: Chad Trudeau AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, Vermont

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck Tractor

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected significant injuries

HOSPITAL: ​Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The operator in this crash is identified as Chad Trudeau, 48, of Hardwick, Vermont. As o Wednesday afternoon, July 31, 2024, he remains hospitalized at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

***Initial news release, 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2024***

On ​the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were notified of a single vehicle rollover involving a tractor trailer unit on VT RT 107, in the Town of Bethel, Vermont.

Upon arrival Troopers determined Operator #1 began to negotiate a right turn on VT RT 107 near the intersection of North Road at speeds above the posted speed limit and began to roll over. Vehicle #1 rolled over and came to a position of uncontrolled rest on the southern shoulder of VT RT 107. Operator #1 sustained injuries and was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center via the White River Valley Ambulance Service.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Bethel Fire Department, Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement and White River Valley Ambulance Service.

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.