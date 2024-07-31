Submit Release
TCEQ approves fines totaling $917,371

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $830,281 against 42 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: ten air quality, one Edwards Aquifer, four industrial wastewater discharges, two multi-media, six municipal wastewater discharges, two petroleum storage tanks, four public water systems, seven water quality, and one water rights.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality, one landscape irrigator installer, one municipal solid waste, one petroleum storage tank, and one public water system.

In addition, on July 23 and July 30, the executive director approved penalties totaling $87,090 against 25 entities.

You can view agenda items from today’s meeting on the TCEQ website. The next commissioners' agenda meeting is scheduled for Aug. 14, 2024. View live meetings on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage and archived meetings on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

 

