RoofersCoffeeShop® Announces Launch of AskARoofer™ Minisodes
New podcast series delivers concise, yet comprehensive insights into the world of roofing.SISTERS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoofersCoffeeShop®, the award-winning place where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, announces a new podcast series on their sister site AskARoofer (AAR). The AskARoofer Minisodes series is a natural extension of AskARoofer.com and is designed specifically for homeowners and building owners to learn more about the ins and outs of roofing in consumable soundbites averaging five minutes so people can quickly get the answers they need to pressing questions about their roof.
“The AAR Minisodes series are a space for home and building owners to have access to easy-to-consume content regarding the most important part of their home — their roof,” stated RoofersCoffeeShop President Heidi J. Ellsworth. “The Minisodes feature roofing industry experts answering commonly asked questions, delivering information quickly and succinctly.”
Each episode delivers concise, yet comprehensive insights into the world of roofing, tackling a wide array of topics from roof maintenance 101 and commercial roofing material choices to insulation, customer service and sustainability practices in roofing.
The AAR Minisodes aim to demystify the complexities of roofing projects, offering practical advice, latest trends and solutions to common challenges faced by roofers and home and building owners alike. With episodes lasting no more than 10 minutes, the series promises to be an accessible and invaluable resource for anyone looking to enhance their roofing knowledge, solve specific roofing issues or simply stay updated on the latest developments in the roofing industry.
The AskARoofer Minisodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and any other streaming service you use for podcasts.
About RoofersCoffeeShop
As an award-winning website and online community, RoofersCoffeeShop is committed to being a roofing professional advocate by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all roofing professionals, and especially contractors, while promoting the positive growth, education and success of the roofing industry overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and the overall roofing trade. From the rooftop to the board room, RoofersCoffeeShop.com is “Where the Industry Meets!” For more information, visit www.rooferscoffeeshop.com.
About AskARoofer
AskARoofer provides home and building owners with a unique opportunity to connect with contractors for their roofing questions, maintenance tips, product recommendations and more. Originally launched in 2005, AskARoofer was envisioned by a longtime friend of RoofersCoffeeShop, Bob “ShingleWeaver” McCrickard, who expressed his desire for RCS to preserve his legacy and continue helping property owners find answers to their roofing questions. This unique and informative website brings home and building owners and roofing professionals together, allowing site visitors to submit questions that will be answered by professional contractors. AskARoofer is the best place for owners to educate themselves about the roofs over their heads. Have a question? AskARoofer. For more information, visit www.askaroofer.com.
