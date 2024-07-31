InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Shopping Cart Designed For Easily Loading Cargo into a Vehicle
EINPresswire.com/ --
Diana R. of Yorktown Heights, NY is the creator of the Tailgate Shopping Cart, a modified retail shopping cart with a front latched and hinged door. Users can open the front door to easily access the cart interior and slide items out rather than reaching into the cart interior volume and attempting to lift them. The unique design may additionally prevent injury to anyone when they are lifting heavy grocery items into his or her vehicle.
Users can open the front of the cart and slide items out rather than lifting them. Wheels and bearings within the cart interior help facilitate easy movement of items out of the cart. The front door is intended to lessen the strength required to move items from the cart to a vehicle after shopping. Ultimately, the cart reduces the chance of back aches and pains developing, commonly associated with lifting heavy items.
Retail and grocery store operators are constantly looking for new ways to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. Modern shopping carts are designed to improve the shopping experience with features such as ergonomic handles, larger baskets, and child safety measures. Innovations include smart shopping carts equipped with digital screens, scanners, and GPS for in-store navigation. While these features are useful and do improve upon traditional shopping cart models, they still do not ease the process of lifting heavy items out of a cart and into a vehicle.
The Tailgate Shopping Cart is innovative and versatile, providing further evolution to modern shopping carts. By opening the front of the cart, shoppers can easily slide heavy bags, boxes, and items out of the interior and directly into their vehicle. The process is made even easier by the wheels installed on the base of the cart interior—users can give their items a push and completely eliminate heavy lifting to prevent any stress on the back, shoulders, and arms.
Diana filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Tailgate Shopping Cart product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Tailgate Shopping Cart can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling
1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Diana R. of Yorktown Heights, NY is the creator of the Tailgate Shopping Cart, a modified retail shopping cart with a front latched and hinged door. Users can open the front door to easily access the cart interior and slide items out rather than reaching into the cart interior volume and attempting to lift them. The unique design may additionally prevent injury to anyone when they are lifting heavy grocery items into his or her vehicle.
Users can open the front of the cart and slide items out rather than lifting them. Wheels and bearings within the cart interior help facilitate easy movement of items out of the cart. The front door is intended to lessen the strength required to move items from the cart to a vehicle after shopping. Ultimately, the cart reduces the chance of back aches and pains developing, commonly associated with lifting heavy items.
Retail and grocery store operators are constantly looking for new ways to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. Modern shopping carts are designed to improve the shopping experience with features such as ergonomic handles, larger baskets, and child safety measures. Innovations include smart shopping carts equipped with digital screens, scanners, and GPS for in-store navigation. While these features are useful and do improve upon traditional shopping cart models, they still do not ease the process of lifting heavy items out of a cart and into a vehicle.
The Tailgate Shopping Cart is innovative and versatile, providing further evolution to modern shopping carts. By opening the front of the cart, shoppers can easily slide heavy bags, boxes, and items out of the interior and directly into their vehicle. The process is made even easier by the wheels installed on the base of the cart interior—users can give their items a push and completely eliminate heavy lifting to prevent any stress on the back, shoulders, and arms.
Diana filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Tailgate Shopping Cart product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Tailgate Shopping Cart can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling
1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com