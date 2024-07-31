InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Location Monitoring Device to Prevent Emergency Situations and Injury
Salvador C. of Ennis, TX is the creator of Freya, a monitoring system for children, elderly individuals, outdoor enthusiasts, and more, allowing parents and caregivers to always keep track of the individual’s location. The band features an integrated GPS unit that can be tracked via a smartphone when an SOS or emergency button on the band is pressed, ensuring people can always monitor the location of the band for safe rescue and attention. The wristband is waterproof and features light and vibration abilities that function as a communication tool between the wearer and a parent or guardian.
Parents and caretakers can consistently monitor the wearer’s location via a GPS mechanism wirelessly connected to a smartphone. The GPS can be integrated into a watchband that can display the band wearer’s location on a digital map for real-time tracking when an SOS button is pressed on the wristband. Users can comfortably wear the band like a normal watch via an adjustable strap around the wrist. The real time tracking features improve safety for man, woman, or child wearing the band.
The market for wristband GPS tracking devices has been growing steadily, driven by increasing demand for personal safety, health monitoring, and asset tracking. The global wearable GPS tracker market, which includes wristband GPS tracking devices, is projected to grow significantly. The market size was valued at approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach around USD 3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of about 14% during this forecast period.
Innovations and advancements in this industry include miniaturization (i.e., functionality without impeding daily activity), improved battery life, and technology integration (e.g., smartphone control). The Freya device can integrate with a smartphone and features an innovative alert system that immediately notifies caregivers that the wristband wearer is in danger. Manufacturers looking to expand their product lines with a versatile device should look at the Freya and give it serious consideration for licensing.
Salvador filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Freya product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Freya can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
