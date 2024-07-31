Consumers Defrauded by Zurixx Real Estate Investment Scheme to Receive $12 Million in Refunds

July 31, 2024

This week, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is mailing checks to consumers harmed in the Zurixx, LLC (Zurixx) real estate investment coaching scheme. These payments are the result of the $12 million settlement between the FTC and the Utah Division of Consumer Protection with Zurixx in 2022.

“Many victims will finally be getting some justice. Thousands who were coached into fraudulent investments by Zurixx owners will receive checks from this substantial settlement,” said Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes. “Removing these actors permanently from the coaching space is a significant win for Utah. We hope this serves as a warning to others who might consider setting up similar programs based on false earnings claims. It remains one of my highest priorities to prosecute white-collar offenders. We are grateful for our partnership with the FTC and the Utah Division of Consumer Protection in this case.”The FTC and the Division of Consumer Protection filed a lawsuit against Zurixx and its owners, Christopher Cannon, James Carlson, and Jeffrey Spangler, for misleading consumers with false earnings claims during seminars and coaching sessions. The scheme promised large profits from real estate “flipping,” using celebrity endorsements to attract customers. The lawsuit resulted in $12 million in refunds for 25,563 consumers and a permanent ban on the defendants from selling real estate or business coaching services.

“This is a big win for not only the victims harmed in this scheme but all consumers,” said Executive Director Margaret Busse. “When businesses take advantage of the public’s trust, it hurts the health of the economy and makes people less likely to participate in commerce. Stopping operations like this is the right step forward.”

Eligible consumers should begin receiving settlement checks from the FTC starting in August. Recipients should plan on cashing those checks within 90 days of the issue date. Consumers with questions about this case should contact the Utah Division of Consumer Protection at 801-530-6001 or consumerprotection@utah.gov.