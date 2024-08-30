Conserv's All-New 12cf No Frost Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

The perfect cooling solution for your kitchen!

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances proudly presents the Conserv RF 331-120 No Frost Bottom Freezer Refrigerator, a state-of-the-art appliance designed to enhance the functionality and style of any kitchen. This modern refrigerator is engineered to deliver optimal performance in any environment, including garages, thanks to its versatile temperature range of 38 ~ 110°F.

The Conserv RF 331-120 is an energy-efficient marvel, consuming only 399 kilowatts per year. Its No Frost Multi Cooling System ensures consistent temperatures, keeping food and beverages fresh. With a total capacity of 11.7 cu. ft. (8.1 cu. ft. in the refrigerator and 3.6 cu. ft. in the freezer), this unit offers ample storage for all essentials, making it an ideal choice for busy households and professional kitchens.

Featuring a V-Move Handle, the RF 331-120 adds a touch of modern appeal to any kitchen decor. Available in White, Stainless, and Titanium finishes, this refrigerator can complement any style.

The garage-ready design allows for flexible placement, whether inside the home or in an external environment. Enhanced LED lighting illuminates every corner, ensuring that finding ingredients is always easy, even in the busiest kitchens.

Operating on 115V, the refrigerator maintains a temperature range of 36-46°F, while the freezer operates between -1 to -11°F. With dimensions of 73.2 x 23.4 x 25.6 inches, the RF 331-120 fits seamlessly into any space without compromising style.

Additionally, it is UL Certified, ensuring reliable performance and safety. The refrigerator comes with 1-year parts and labor warranty and is proudly made in Europe, guaranteeing high-quality craftsmanship.

Enhance your kitchen's functionality and style with the Conserv RF 331-120 No Frost Bottom Freezer Refrigerator. Perfect for any setting, this refrigerator offers advanced features and reliable performance. Visit our website to learn more and elevate your kitchen with the ultimate appliance upgrade today!

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, established in 1991, is renowned for its innovative, eco-friendly home appliances. Offering a broad range of products, including laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, and wine coolers, Equator has been featured in numerous media outlets for its commitment to excellence. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.

