Ram Realty Advisors Acquires Two Commercial Properties in Charlotte's South End Neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ram Realty Advisors recently purchased approximately 100,000 square feet of commercial buildings in the South End’s West Tremont corridor. The properties are located at 2218 and 2320 Toomey Avenue and currently house Core24 Fitness and Clancy & Theys Construction. The buildings were formerly warehouses that underwent an adaptive reuse renovation completed in 2023 and are part of a larger mixed-use project called The Quarter South End. The purchase represents Ram’s continued focus on mixed-use environments for Charlotte’s creative class.
Patrick Gildea, Matt Smith, Robert Hardaway, Adam Russ, and Erin Varol of CBRE’s Carolinas Institutional Properties team in Charlotte represented the sellers in this transaction.
Located a few minutes from Interstate 77, four miles from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and a mile from uptown Charlotte, The Quarter provides prospective tenants with a prime location while offering superior access to the city’s urban core. The project is nestled within the lively South End neighborhood just west of South Tryon St. and will also connect modern office users to an abundance of nearby high-end retail and dining options, breweries, parks and a wide variety of entertainment amenities. Foundry Commercial will be handling property management and office leasing and Rebel Rebel CRE will be handling retail leasing.
“We've been bullish on South End since 2006, and The Quarter represents a great opportunity for Ram to capitalize on the tremendous growth in the West Tremont corridor," Vice President of Investments Ashley Saulpaugh said. “With this acquisition, we're targeting neighborhood retail, food and beverage and office users for the project to complement the robust residential growth the immediate area as seen over the last few years."
Ram has spent nearly 20 years investing in the strategic development of Charlotte. The Company’s South End projects include Lowe’s Global Technology Center, Hub South End, Hawk, Three30Five and The Everly, a recently completed luxury apartment community located one block away from The Quarter on West Tremont Avenue. Residents began moving into its 253 units in June. Ram has an extensive portfolio in Charlotte, Chapel Hill, Raleigh and Durham.
For updates on The Quarter, please visit www.thequarterclt.com. Photos of The Quarter are available here.
ABOUT RAM
Ram Realty Advisors LLC acquires and develops retail, multifamily, and mixed-use properties in select high-growth markets throughout the Southeast. The investments are capitalized by Ram-sponsored discretionary private equity funds and institutional co-investment vehicles. Since 1996, Ram has deployed more than $4.4 billion of capital. Ram and its predecessor entities were founded in 1978. The company is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and has offices in Tampa, Florida; Charlotte and Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee. To learn more, visit www.ramrealestate.com
###
Media Contact:
Nikki Wolfe
Yellow Duck Marketing
Nikki@yellowduckmarketing.com
704.307.7523
Nikki Wolfe
Yellow Duck Marketing
+1 704-307-7523
email us here