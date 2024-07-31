Completion of Emergency Access Gate in Orange County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of the emergency access gate along Interstate 84 at County Route 49 in the Town of Wawayanda, Orange County. In the aftermath of last September’s bus crash on I-84, Governor Hochul committed to working with federal, state and local authorities on the request for additional crash gates. This request was granted by the Federal Highway Administration earlier this year and the State Department of Transportation immediately began coordinating with the Town of Wawayanda to expedite construction on the crash gates. The new access gate provides direct access to Interstate 84 for local emergency service vehicles and first responders, facilitating a speedier response time and ensuring the fastest possible route to emergencies along the Interstate.

“Since the horrific bus crash last September, my administration has been focused on working with our federal and local partners to expedite the construction of this access gate and protect New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “This access gate makes this stretch of roadway safer, and provides a faster, more direct way for first responders to reach Interstate 84 and save lives.”

In February, Governor Hochul announced a formal maintenance agreement between the State Department of Transportation and the Town of Wawayanda that cleared the way for the installation this spring of a new emergency access gate along Interstate 84. Under the agreement, the state DOT designed and installed a new entranceway and access gate at County Route 49 that will provide local emergency service vehicles with direct access to Interstate 84; and the Town of Wawayanda agreed to maintain the entranceway and ramp going forward and ensure that designated emergency service vehicles are able to utilize it to reach the highway. Access to the eastbound side is available via an existing turnaround near the access gate.

The Town of Wawayanda will perform snow and ice removal and periodically inspect the gate to be sure it is secured. Only designated emergency service providers and maintenance equipment will be able to use the access gate.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Safety is always our priority at NYSDOT and this access gate along Interstate 84 will allow first responders to get to emergency scenes quickly and efficiently, while decreasing response times.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “This will save lives. Last year’s tragic bus crash in Orange County showed we need to prioritize safety along I-84. The tragic crash which caused us to lose two beloved Long Island educators and injured dozens of Farmingdale students was just one of many horrific accidents along this roadway. I immediately called for the installation of an emergency access gate so that first responders can more quickly reach and respond to accidents. I’m pleased that the Federal Highway Administration heeded my calls and worked with Governor Hochul, Senator Gillibrand, Congressman Ryan and local leaders to expedite construction and make these vital safety upgrades. In an emergency, every minute and second counts, and this will allow first responders to quickly respond to save lives in Orange County and beyond.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “This new emergency access gate along Interstate 84 in Orange County will ensure emergency response personnel can respond quickly to highway accidents and save lives. After last year’s tragic crash, I urged the Federal Highway Administration to approve this project. Now, I am proud to announce the completion of this life-saving emergency access gate alongside Governor Hochul to make I-84 safer for all.”

Representative Pat Ryan said, “Our brave first responders deserve every possible tool at their disposal to prevent tragedies like last September’s bus crash and keep our families safe. They’ve called for this crash gate for years, and I am thankful to our partners at every level of government for coming together to deliver. I’ll keep working every day to ensure our first responders are fully supported.”

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said, “I am thankful to Governor Hochul for ensuring that the emergency access has been installed. Response time is critical during emergencies, and this access will help allow first responders to quickly mitigate any situation.”

