Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Project to Revitalize the Greater Binghamton Airport

Southern Tier Ready for Takeoff! Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work has been completed on the transformation of the Greater Binghamton Airport into a modern, state-of-the-art gateway that will welcome travelers and will also serve as an economic engine for the entire Southern Tier. The project, which was awarded $32 million from the Governor’s $230 million Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, reimagined the main terminal to improve passenger flow while also immersing visitors in the natural aesthetics of the surrounding area. The airport’s main approach road was also redeveloped, and the general aviation terminal relocated to the main passenger terminal to further improve the traveler experience.

“We are flying high with our commitment to modernize our upstate airports and ensure they are first-class travel facilities that encourage tourism, foster economic growth and allow our local communities to prosper,” Governor Hochul said. “With its updated terminal and passenger accommodations, the newly re-imagined Greater Binghamton Airport is now an inviting gateway that reflects the beauty of the Southern Tier and will encourage travelers to return again and again to this exciting region.”

The Greater Binghamton Airport was one of nine upstate airports awarded a total of $230 million in the latest round of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition funding announced by Governor Hochul last year with conceptual renderings. The awards are intended to promote, revitalize and accelerate investments in upstate commercial passenger service airports, helping to create airports for the 21st century.

Built in 1945, the Greater Binghamton Airport handles more than 36,000 enplanements each year and is serviced by such commercial carriers as Delta. The airport is a vital travel hub for prominent local employers – including Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, The Raymond Corporation, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Binghamton University – but the main terminal has not been renovated in more than two decades and its features were outdated. The latest data from a State Department of Transportation study estimated that the airport’s annual economic impact exceeds $56 million.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "The spectacular transformation of the Greater Binghamton Airport is a further manifestation of Governor Hochul’s vision to create a 21st century transportation system that connects communities, fosters growth and improves quality of life. The Southern Tier now has a modern gateway that will further fuel the region’s economy and make it easier for visitors from around the world to come and experience all that this beautiful region has to offer.”

The modernization project, which had a total cost of approximately $54 million and created more than 500 jobs, incorporated a lodge dynamic to the entire facility, using wood features to accentuate the forested hillsides that surround the airport. Entryways were also designed to allow passengers to view straight through the terminal building and out windows to see the nearby hilltops and forests.

Specific improvements included:

Construction of a new canopy and entry portals

Reconfiguration of the ticketing lobby and outbound baggage area

Renovation of the departures lobby and lounge

Renovation of the baggage claim area and relocation of rental car counters

New parking revenue control system

Development and furnishing of Terminal facilities (bathrooms, offices, multi-purpose room)

New TSA Checkpoint/Exit Lane

New Passenger Boarding Bridges

Redevelopment of the Airport Road approach

HVAC system improvements

The Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition is administered by the New York State Department of Transportation and was open to upstate commercial passenger service airports and airports providing specialized service for commercial aircraft and/or corporate jets. Applicants were encouraged to apply for funding a single project or a program of projects to help meet the demands of the 21st century. Projects submitted for review by eligible airports were evaluated based on established criteria, including but not limited to innovation in design, passenger amenities and experience, operational efficiencies, and economic effectiveness for the airport's region.

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “The Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law has helped the Greater Binghamton Airport reach new heights. The Greater Binghamton Airport is a gateway for commerce for the Southern Tier's tourism industry and a vital connector for residents and visitors. I'm proud to deliver over $15 million in federal funding to help get the airport's transformative terminal renovation off the ground. A modern facility, with state-of-the-art accommodations and equipment, is essential to delivering a safe and comfortable experience to travelers, growing its passenger base, and helping the Southern Tier economy soar.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “The Greater Binghamton Airport is a vital gateway for commerce, tourism, and travel. The completion of this project transforms the airport into the state-of-the-art, modern facility that everyone who travels through our state deserves. I look forward to seeing the positive impact these improvements will have on the Southern Tier and will continue fighting for more federal funding to support the critical upgrades that airports across the country urgently need.”

Representative Josh Riley said, “The new Greater Binghamton Airport is a major win for the Southern Tier. This $32 million investment means good jobs, smoother travel, and infrastructure that finally meets the needs of our region. I’m thankful to Governor Hochul for seeing it through.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “I am thrilled to join our local and state partners to celebrate the completion of the Greater Binghamton Airport Revitalization Project.This state-of-the-art transportation hub will bring travelers from near and far to the Southern Tier. I thank Governor Hochul for awarding $32 million from the Upstate Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, which made this project possible. With the completion of the Greater Binghamton Airport’s revitalization, the facility now stands as a modern gateway for local travelers, a catalyst for regional economic development, and a key asset in supporting the growth of the Upstate tech industry stretching from Buffalo to Binghamton.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “We have waited a long time to celebrate the revitalization of the Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM). It’s obvious how much time and attention was given to create such a welcoming place for both commercial and general aviation travelers. I am especially impressed by the craftsmanship and design elements that showcase the beauty of our area. I’d like to thank Governor Hochul, NYSDOT, Broome County Government, the local business community, and my colleagues for their support. As the Co-Chair of the NY Legislative Aviation Caucus, I am excited to see BGM benefit from our Upstate Airport Revitalization Initiative.”

Broome County Executive Jason T. Garnar said, “This project has completely reimagined the Greater Binghamton Airport, turning it into a modern gateway that truly reflects the future of Broome County and the Southern Tier. We couldn’t have done it without Governor Hochul’s leadership and our federal partners. Thanks to major federal and state investment, we’ve delivered a top-tier facility while keeping local costs down – a win that will pay off for our residents, our economy, and travelers for years to come.”

In September 2022, Governor Hochul announced $230 million in awards to nine upstate airports for revitalization projects that reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. This funding comes from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, a competitive solicitation which aims to promote, revitalize and accelerate investments in upstate commercial passenger service airports, helping to create airports for the 21st century. In addition to Greater Binghamton Airport, other awardees include: Albany International Airport, Watertown International Airport, Saratoga County Airport, Syracuse Hancock International Airport, Sullivan County International Airport, Ogdensburg International Airport, Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport and the Adirondack Regional Airport.