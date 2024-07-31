Commerce invests $7.6 million in violence prevention with 21 by-and-for organizations

Community Reinvestment Project funding will boost planning, prevention and crisis intervention efforts throughout Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced $7.6 million in grants to 21 organizations disrupting firearm violence in communities disproportionately harmed by the Nixon-era war on drugs – the historic design and enforcement of U.S. state and federal criminal laws and penalties for drug possession. Grants are funded by the Washington State Community Reinvestment Account.

The Community Reinvestment Program (CRP), in collaboration with Commerce’s Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention, prioritized unique solutions to enhance safety in Black, Latine, and tribal communities across Washington through the Violence Prevention grant. Funded organizations will develop and offer trauma-informed, culturally competent programming led by and for their communities, focusing on planning, prevention, and crisis intervention. The Legislature designated violence prevention as a key focus area for Community Reinvestment funding, emphasizing community-based violence intervention and prevention services.

”We know there is no one-size-fits-all solution to the preventable tragedy of gun violence in our communities,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong. “This funding provides resources for embedded, trusted messengers to address the unique needs of their communities with multiple approaches.”

“State government leaders and employees must learn to co-create with the people and communities impacted by the decisions and actions we take,” said Megan Matthews, Director of the WA Office of Equity. “Solutions must be targeted to meet the unique needs of each community (targeted universalism) for a true opportunity to thrive. Through the CRP, Commerce is taking the first steps towards that new approach, serving as a model we can build upon and implement across the enterprise towards a Washington for All.

Closely aligned with recommendations in the Community Reinvestment Plan, funded programs will offer a wide range of prevention activities including mentorship, youth development, social wellness, and advocacy.

“These resources are going to support fathers impacted by violence to build a better life for themselves and their children,” said Cynthia Grayson, Executive Director of InterCultural Children and Family Services in King County.

“This grant is giving our community a huge opportunity to develop the infrastructure necessary to combat death and violence,” Colette August, Executive Director of the Tahoma Indian Center in Pierce County told us. “So much of the funding supporting community-led violence prevention work goes to large organizations who have more capacity. This funding will help us build capacity and save our youth at the same time.”

More than 56 applicants applied for approximately $21.7 million in funds. The Community Reinvestment Project anticipates final grant amounts will range from $150,000.00 to $450,000.00 per successful applicant to be used through June 30, 2025. Final funding is contingent upon contract execution with Commerce.

“This investment is part of a $30 million commitment to support organizations disrupting violence,” shared Korbett Mosesly, Community Reinvestment Project Managing Director. “By centering the community in our solutions, we ensure policies and programs are successful, sustainable, and expansive. We encourage volunteers and partners to sustain these efforts, making Washington safer and addressing disparities in underrepresented communities.”

The organizations and financial institutions awarded are:

Abundance of Hope Center — King County

African Community Housing and Development — King County

Big Homie Ministries International — Pierce County

Boys and Girls Clubs of King County — King County

Byrd Barr Place — King County

Building Youth Through Music (BYTM) — King, Pierce County

East African Community Services — King County

Forever Safe Spaces, SPC — King County

Giving Gifts of Hope — King County

Horn of Africa Services — King County

InterCultural Children and Family Services — King County

Latino Civic Alliance — Statewide

Making A Difference Foundation — King and Pierce County

Rainier Beach Action Coalition — King County

Resilient In Sustaining Empowerment — King County

Tacoma Community Boat Builders — Pierce County

Tahoma Indian Center — Pierce County

The Family Guide — Spokane County

Village Life Project — King and Pierce County

Yoga Behind Bars — King, Pierce, and Spokane County

YouthCare — King County

A majority of the funds awarded will go to King, Pierce, and Spokane Counties — statistically communities that were most impacted by the war on drugs.

Learn more about the Community Reinvestment Project on the Commerce website.