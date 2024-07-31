New R&B sensation Jahdyn Faith releases debut hit single "Tru Story" on Rocstar/Warner Music imprint

Jahdyn Faith is setting the record straight with her new single "Tru Story"

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly anticipated new hit: "Tru Story” dropping soon!

“Feel the Vibes: Jahdyn Faith releases ‘Tru Story’, an R&B Gem That Speaks to the Soul”

“Tru Story”- Jahdyn Faith (Major label release)

Get ready to fall in love with the soulful sounds of Jahdyn Faith! Rising R&B sensation Jahdyn Faith is thrilled to announce the release of her highly anticipated single, "Tru Story," dropping today. "Tru Story," is a heartfelt track that showcases her powerful vocals and emotional storytelling. Combined with her ability to weave together heartfelt narratives, makes it a must-listen for fans of soulful music.

Jahdyn Faith, known for her unique blend of soulful R&B and dreamy pop vibes, has been making statements in the music scene with her raw and honest lyrics. Jahdyn's commitment to creating music with clean lyrics and positive messages sets her apart in the industry. She believes in the power of words and aims to shape reality with uplifting content that resonates with listeners. Her name, which symbolizes faith and spiritual grounding, reflects her dedication to uplifting her audience through her artistry.

"Tru Story" reflects Jahdyn's journey as an artist and individual, highlighting themes of relationships, personal growth, and resilience. With its silky melodies and smooth rhythms, the single perfectly blends R&B with pop undertones, highlighting Jahdyn's unique sound and vibrant character. Accompanied by a visually stunning music video, which promises to visually capture the essence of the song, further showcases Jahdyn's artistic vision, depth and storytelling experience.

Jahdyn Faith has been enchanting audiences with her musical talent since childhood. Her early experiences performing in church and honing her craft have led her to become a powerful voice in the industry today. She's collaborated with songwriter Mike Jay, producer Kevin Randolph, and Engineer Shawn “Source” Jarrett to culminate her musical masterpiece.

“This record differs from previous songs I’ve released the most sonically. The production is raw and unfiltered yet smooth with stylings of hip hop, pop, and 90’s R&B.”

In addition to her musical endeavors, Jahdyn recently had the honor of performing at the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award ceremony in India and opened for Jacquees on his ‘4275 Tour’ in Indiana, showcasing her talent to a broader audience. Her previous releases, including "HONOR ROLL" and "Smoke and Mirrors," have already garnered attention, establishing her as a relatable and inspiring figure for fans of all ages.

Join Jahdyn Faith as she shares "Tru Story" with the world. The single will be available on all major streaming platforms Friday, August 2, 2024, and fans can follow her journey on social media @jahdynfaith to stay updated on her upcoming EP and future projects.

Don't miss out on this exciting release from one of R&B's most promising talents, Jahdyn— Faith.

Jahdyn Faith - YouTube

Jahdyn Faith - Apple Music

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3jYaRoGhVv3gpT6rB5zhkv?si=VE-sKk45TPurXTknlG76Cg