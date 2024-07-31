The Advance Group's Anthony Parziale to be Honored as Entrepreneur of the Year at Long Island Elite Havana Nights Gala

The Advance Group is excited to announce that Anthony Parziale of The Advance Group will be honored as Entrepreneur of the Year at Elite Havana Nights Gala.

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Advance Group is excited to announce that Anthony Parziale, CEO and owner of The Advance Group and its companies—Molloy Moving & Storage, Sorensen Logistics, Sorensen Moving & Storage and FITCO—will be honored as Entrepreneur of the Year at this year’s Long Island Elite Havana Nights Gala. The Havana Nights Gala is this year's fundraiser event that includes an evening of celebration and networking on Oct. 24. It highlights the achievements of local business leaders while supporting the community. For more information on how to get involved in this year’s gala, please visit: https://www.liegala.org/ Anthony Parziale was a founding board member of Long Island Elite back in 2002 when the organization first started. Reflecting on his time with the organization and what thisaward means to him, Parziale shared, “Some of my largest business deals and relationships made early in my career came from being a part of Long Island Elite. The organization has always remained close to my heart, focusing on growing and supporting Long Island’s business professionals while raising funds for local charities. While this award means a great deal to me, the focus is really on our reason forgathering —benefitting Eden II Programs, a fantastic organization helping people with Autism reach their full potential.”Anthony's son, Anthony, Jr., is now a member of Long Island Elite. Anthony is proud to see his legacy continue through his son's involvement in an organization that has been instrumental in his own career. Seeing Anthony Jr. engaged in the same community and building relationships that could shape his future is a testament to the enduring value and impact of Long Island Elite.About Anthony ParzialeAnthony Parziale, CEO and owner of The Advance Group, has built a stellar reputation in the moving and logistics services industries since 1995, known for his integrity and professionalism. Joining The Advance Group in 2001, Anthony has been instrumental in the company's growth through his expertise in team-building, customer service, and strategic acquisitions. His leadership, first as President in 2015 and then as CEO in 2022, has driven significant expansions, including acquiring Sorensen Moving & Storage and Sorensen Logistics, broadening the company’s reach in Central and South Florida.Anthony’s dynamic leadership stems from a sales-centric foundation, focusing on nurturing employee growth and ensuring stellar execution across all fronts. His strategic vision has strengthened The Advance Group’s brand and expanded its market presence. Active in industry associations, Anthony serves on the Office Moving Alliance (OMA) board and is affiliated with CoreNet Global NYC Chapter, IFMA, BOMA, and CIBS. A founding board member of Long Island Elite, Anthony has fostered business ties and championed philanthropic causes.Beyond his professional achievements, Anthony is a devoted family man residing on Long Island’s North Shore. He enjoys hosting clients, indulging in wine-pairing dinners, and boating.About The Advance GroupThe Advance Group, including Molloy Moving & Storage, Sorensen Logistics, Sorensen Moving & Storage, and FITCO, is a leading provider of comprehensive relocation and logistics services. Molloy Moving & Storage operates in New York and New Jersey, while Sorensen Logistics and Sorensen Moving & Storage serve clients in Central and South Florida. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, The Advance Group offers top-tier solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of customers across various industries. For more information on The Advance Group and its companies, visitFor additional information, please contact:Terri Orban, The Advance Group – Marketing Directortorban@theadvancegrp.com